ESG reporting software from IBM® Envizi™ integrates a suite of products that help you capture and manage all your ESG data in a single system of record and report with confidence knowing that your data is auditable and finance-grade.

These products allow organizations to report in alignment with external frameworks such as GRI, ESRS, SASB, GRESB, the UN SDGs and others by consolidating questions from these frameworks into one platform in an easily exportable format.

All this is made possible by a powerful engine that automates ESG data capture and tracks performance over time, allowing you to meet your ESG reporting commitments easily.

Key features across the ESG reporting suite of products include: