ESG reporting software from IBM® Envizi™ integrates a suite of products that help you capture and manage all your ESG data in a single system of record and report with confidence knowing that your data is auditable and finance-grade.
These products allow organizations to report in alignment with external frameworks such as GRI, ESRS, SASB, GRESB, the UN SDGs and others by consolidating questions from these frameworks into one platform in an easily exportable format.
All this is made possible by a powerful engine that automates ESG data capture and tracks performance over time, allowing you to meet your ESG reporting commitments easily.
Key features across the ESG reporting suite of products include:
The platform supports the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as a managed framework to help companies comply with the upcoming EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
ESG Reporting Frameworks
Building Ratings + Benchmarks
Value Chain Surveys + Assessments
Adhere to your organization’s ESG reporting requirements with the latest guidance on framework requirements and where to find your data in Envizi.
Allow value chain stakeholders to submit ESG data directly into a portal, helping you integrate this data into a single system of record.
Provide auditors with login access to a robust system that contains all supporting data, documents and audit trails.
Leverage templates and tools to reduce the manual and repetitive burden of ESG reporting.
Request responses from stakeholders and manage the due dates and status of these tasks.
A single system of record to report to stakeholders, underpinned by data health check analytics and audit trails.
Global data for its many facilities were once gathered and captured in spreadsheets, where calculations needed to be done manually. Now, individuals at each site can input data into the IBM Envizi ESG Suite and have it compiled and transformed into usable outputs.
Get a closer look at IBM Envizi to learn more about how this ESG management suite can help accelerate your ESG strategy.