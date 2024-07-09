Let's turn ambition into action. See how IBM is using Envizi to collect data from more than 6,500 utility bills a year, calculate emissions and track progress toward sustainability goals.
In the race to reduce emissions, consumption and environmental impacts, everything is on the table. Companies across sectors are looking to transform their business models by prioritizing sustainability in their core operations and meet the growing demands of key stakeholders and conscious customers.
But organizations can’t do it alone. The pursuit of net zero can only truly begin when an organization is able to monitor, track and report on their carbon footprint, energy transition goals and environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.
Enterprises that want to make a positive impact on the planet while ensuring long-term financial stability need the right combination of strategic partnerships and AI-infused technology to put their business sustainability goals into action.
Decarbonization is a method of climate change mitigation and the process of significantly reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere.
Build and operationalize a strategic roadmap that can guide an organization to achieve its unique sustainability initiatives.
