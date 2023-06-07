Organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, but they often struggle to provide transparent and accurate reporting on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The lack of a data-driven approach to ESG reporting makes it difficult for organizations to accurately measure and communicate their sustainability impact.
How can organizations overcome these challenges, providing a comprehensive view of the ways in which their work affects the environment?
IBM Consulting®’s ESG services provide solutions to these challenges by using years of experience and technology to enable organizations to streamline their reporting processes, reduce risks tied to ESG performance, and improve operational efficiencies. Effective ESG strategy helps guide organizations through their ESG journey with a clear roadmap, focusing on materiality and long-term value creation.
Simplify ESG reporting for your business by automating data collection and analysis, resulting in significant time and resource savings. Sound data management promotes accuracy and consistency in your reporting.
Identify risks associated with ESG performance and proactively address potential sustainability issues through proper due diligence, ultimately improving your social impact and reducing your environmental impact.
Obtain a comprehensive view of your business operations’ impact on the environment with reliable metrics as part of an ESG program that aims to implement sustainable practices across operations.
Develop customized communication strategies that align with your organization’s ESG goals and stakeholders' expectations and preferences. Build trust, credibility, and enhance your green reputation within your industry.
Effectively use sustainable practices to drive growth and identify new business opportunities that differentiate you from competitors, attract customers, and improve financial performance.
Celestica transforms sustainability reporting across its manufacturing portfolio when it uses the IBM Envizi Sustainability Performance Management suite.
Switching to renewable energy sources is a key weapon in the battle against climate change, and Iberdrola is at the forefront of the revolution.
Bestseller India transforms its design, planning, production, and forecasting processes by using Fabric.ai, a tool powered by IBM Watson.
Harness the power of data for ESG reporting and decarbonization with our cloud-based software products.
IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite Manage climate and weather risks effectively with our predictive analytics and actionable forecast insights.
Streamline your ESG reporting, meet compliance requirements and ensure accountability with our robust, finance-grade platform.
Use our expertise to turn sustainability ambitions into action, integrating sustainable solutions into your operations and culture.
Build resilient, agile and sustainable supply chains with our AI-enabled services, improving transparency and profitability.
