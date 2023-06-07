Organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, but they often struggle to provide transparent and accurate reporting on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The lack of a data-driven approach to ESG reporting makes it difficult for organizations to accurately measure and communicate their sustainability impact.

How can organizations overcome these challenges, providing a comprehensive view of the ways in which their work affects the environment?

IBM Consulting®’s ESG services provide solutions to these challenges by using years of experience and technology to enable organizations to streamline their reporting processes, reduce risks tied to ESG performance, and improve operational efficiencies. Effective ESG strategy helps guide organizations through their ESG journey with a clear roadmap, focusing on materiality and long-term value creation.