Measure and optimize your environmental, social and governance performance

Organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, but they often struggle to provide transparent and accurate reporting on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The lack of a data-driven approach to ESG reporting makes it difficult for organizations to accurately measure and communicate their sustainability impact.

How can organizations overcome these challenges, providing a comprehensive view of the ways in which their work affects the environment?

IBM Consulting®’s ESG services provide solutions to these challenges by using years of experience and technology to enable organizations to streamline their reporting processes, reduce risks tied to ESG performance, and improve operational efficiencies. Effective ESG strategy helps guide organizations through their ESG journey with a clear roadmap, focusing on materiality and long-term value creation.
Benefits With our solution, clients can measure, report, and optimize their ESG performance, providing transparency and traceability to stakeholders. Simultaneously, organizations can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability while also driving business growth and profitability.  88% Reduction in risks tied to ESG performance. 10x  Speed to value compared to traditional approaches. 32% Increase in operational efficiencies.
Capabilities Streamline reporting processes

Simplify ESG reporting for your business by automating data collection and analysis, resulting in significant time and resource savings. Sound data management promotes accuracy and consistency in your reporting.

 Mitigate ESG risks

Identify risks associated with ESG performance and proactively address potential sustainability issues through proper due diligence, ultimately improving your social impact and reducing your environmental impact.

Improve operational efficiencies 

Obtain a comprehensive view of your business operations’ impact on the environment with reliable metrics as part of an ESG program that aims to implement sustainable practices across operations.

 Build stakeholder engagement

Develop customized communication strategies that align with your organization’s ESG goals and stakeholders' expectations and preferences. Build trust, credibility, and enhance your green reputation within your industry.

Drive innovation and competitive advantage

Effectively use sustainable practices to drive growth and identify new business opportunities that differentiate you from competitors, attract customers, and improve financial performance.
Case studies How Celestica consolidates and navigates ESG data and streamlines

Celestica transforms sustainability reporting across its manufacturing portfolio when it uses the IBM Envizi Sustainability Performance Management suite.

 Iberdrola builds greener, more efficient supplier relationships with support from IBM and SAP

Switching to renewable energy sources is a key weapon in the battle against climate change, and Iberdrola is at the forefront of the revolution.

 In India, fashioning the future with AI

Bestseller India transforms its design, planning, production, and forecasting processes by using Fabric.ai, a tool powered by IBM Watson.
Meet our experts Adam Thompson

Associate Partner, Global Sustainable Finance and ESG Offering Leader, IBM Consulting.

 Oday Abbosh

Global Sustainability Leader, IBM Consulting.

 Jessica Scott

Associate Partner, Global Sustainable Supply Chains.

 Elisabeth Goos

Global Sustainability Services Leader, IBM Consulting.
