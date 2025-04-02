What is the CSRD Omnibus proposal?

In January 2025, the European Commission issued a Competitiveness Compass, setting the vision for strengthening the EU's competitiveness and making the EU's economy more prosperous. The Commission also published a work program announcing a series of “omnibus” packages. In February 2025, the European Commission presented a first package of two omnibus proposals. These proposals include modification of some elements of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) the EU Taxonomy and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (the CSRD) among other EU legislation. Here, we’re focusing on how the proposal may impact the CSRD.

Key points include:

· The European Commission’s Omnibus package includes proposals for simplification of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) to reduce the complexity of EU requirements for businesses, notably SMEs and small mid-caps (SMCs).

· Despite rumors to the contrary, the Omnibus confirmed a commitment to preserve double materiality and limited assurance.

· The changes will take time to be passed into law, and the amended directives are not directly applicable throughout EU Member States. They require incorporation to national laws, which in turn requires more time and adds planning and legal complexities.

Read on for more detail.