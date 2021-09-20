Home Consulting Sustainability IBM Consulting sustainability services
Leverage the right combination of people, process and technology to turn sustainability ambition into action and become a more responsible and profitable business.
Turn sustainability ambition into action

IBM believes that sustainable enterprises need to be responsible, equitable and viable to advance the quadruple bottom line. With deep industry expertise, ecosystem partnerships and proven methods, our sustainability consulting advisory services guide clients on sustainable practices and the competitive advantage of their journey to become a sustainable enterprise.

Our end-to-end sustainability consulting capabilities embed sustainability solutions into an organization’s operations and culture.

We help clients in:

  • developing business strategies
  • managing ESG data
  • implementing risk management and reporting practices
  • navigating energy transitions
  • integrating sustainability into their supply chain operations and IT landscape

Leverage our expertise to accelerate sustainability with AI and automation.
Latest developments in sustainability

Gain insights into transforming sustainability ambition into actionable initiatives leveraging data, technology, and consulting capabilities.
IBM Institute for Business Value

Read the report for creating business value with embedded sustainability

Capabilities Strategy and roadmap

Create a sustainability agenda and pathways towards delivering corporate social impact and business value.

 Read the CEO Study ESG data, reporting and risk

Create holistic reporting and steering of sustainability goals against ESG indicators to manage compliance and reduce risk.

 Read the study Sustainable supply chains

Enable your supply chains to reduce carbon footprint, risk, build brand equity and ultimately build on a sustainable future for your enterprise.

 Read the CEO's guide to AI Clean energy transition

Co-create strategies that leverage AI to identify waste and improve energy and operating efficiency. 

 Read the report Responsible computing and green IT

Embed sustainable IT strategies through trustworthy AI, business transformation, migration, modernization and build services.

 Read the report Assets, facilities and infrastructure

Adopt initiatives to improve resource usage tracking, reduce costs and improve services through automation.

Insights

The power of AI: Sustainability Read report
Empowering farmers with OpenHarvest

OpenHarvest provides visual agricultural data, delivers specialized recommendations to farmers through AI and climate modeling, and enables better farm and field management.

Using ERP to attain sustainability goals

A look at how organizations use an ERP implementation to attain sustainability goals. A study by the IBM Institute for Business Value and SAP, in collaboration with Oxford Economics.

How CFOs can support ESG reporting

The pressure is on for CFOs to build the capability for stringent ESG reporting and into their finance departments, with underperformance faced with material risk.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Case studies MANA-Vox

Helping halt global deforestation with AI to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate risk.

Downer

Downer and IBM keep passengers moving safely, reliably and comfortably with updated, sustainable asset management.

 Neste

Neste builds an ERP platform in its drive to become the global leader in the production of renewable fuels and circular solutions.

 Hera

Hera brings AI-based automation to the circular economy and reduces its environmental impact.

 Sonoma County

Sonoma County partners with IBM to reduce homeless population by 9%.

 OMV

OMV embraces integrated business processes to help companies onboard acquisitions seamlessly.

 Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa enhances efficiency of turbine blade manufacturing and cuts time to market for wind power.

 City of Copenhagen

Copenhagen is developing approaches that support users to use less and produce more energy, and manage the transition to new technologies.

 Glen Dimplex

Glen Dimplex facilitates global business growth with integrated, highly efficient processes.
Meet our experts Oday Abbosh

Global Sustainability Leader, IBM Consulting

 Jessica Scott

Associate Partner, Global Sustainable Supply Chains

 Elisabeth Goos

Sustainability Services Leader EMEA, IBM Consulting

 Adam Thompson

Associate Partner - Global Sustainable Finance and ESG Offering Leader

 Phil Spring

Senior Partner - Energy Transition Offering Lead

 Sreejit Roy

Senior Partner - Service Line Leader
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.

