IBM believes that sustainable enterprises need to be responsible, equitable and viable to advance the quadruple bottom line. With deep industry expertise, ecosystem partnerships and proven methods, our sustainability consulting advisory services guide clients on sustainable practices and the competitive advantage of their journey to become a sustainable enterprise.
Our end-to-end sustainability consulting capabilities embed sustainability solutions into an organization’s operations and culture.
We help clients in:
Leverage our expertise to accelerate sustainability with AI and automation.
Gain insights into transforming sustainability ambition into actionable initiatives leveraging data, technology, and consulting capabilities.
Read the report for creating business value with embedded sustainability
Create a sustainability agenda and pathways towards delivering corporate social impact and business value.
Create holistic reporting and steering of sustainability goals against ESG indicators to manage compliance and reduce risk.
Enable your supply chains to reduce carbon footprint, risk, build brand equity and ultimately build on a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Co-create strategies that leverage AI to identify waste and improve energy and operating efficiency.
Embed sustainable IT strategies through trustworthy AI, business transformation, migration, modernization and build services.
Adopt initiatives to improve resource usage tracking, reduce costs and improve services through automation.
Simplify the capture, consolidation, management, analysis and reporting of your ESG data.
Anticipate disruptive environmental conditions, proactively manage risk and build more sustainable operations.
Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and reliability in a single platform.
Strategically optimize your real estate and facilities management operations.
Measure and optimize your environmental, social, and governance performance.
OpenHarvest provides visual agricultural data, delivers specialized recommendations to farmers through AI and climate modeling, and enables better farm and field management.
A look at how organizations use an ERP implementation to attain sustainability goals. A study by the IBM Institute for Business Value and SAP, in collaboration with Oxford Economics.
The pressure is on for CFOs to build the capability for stringent ESG reporting and into their finance departments, with underperformance faced with material risk.
Helping halt global deforestation with AI to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate risk.
Downer and IBM keep passengers moving safely, reliably and comfortably with updated, sustainable asset management.
Neste builds an ERP platform in its drive to become the global leader in the production of renewable fuels and circular solutions.
Hera brings AI-based automation to the circular economy and reduces its environmental impact.
Sonoma County partners with IBM to reduce homeless population by 9%.
OMV embraces integrated business processes to help companies onboard acquisitions seamlessly.
Siemens Gamesa enhances efficiency of turbine blade manufacturing and cuts time to market for wind power.
Copenhagen is developing approaches that support users to use less and produce more energy, and manage the transition to new technologies.
Glen Dimplex facilitates global business growth with integrated, highly efficient processes.
