You’ve committed to reducing your organization’s environmental footprint but face many questions as you pursue your sustainability goals. Pressure to address sustainable IT strategies and ESG initiatives while balancing revenue, risk and driving shareholder returns presents a challenge.
Now you can make an immediate impact on energy use by optimizing how you allocate IT infrastructure resources to applications throughout your ecosystem. When applications consume only what they need to perform, you can increase utilization, reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, and achieve continuously efficient operations. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform uses intelligent automation to help you do just that.
Accelerate IT operations, enhance app performance, and minimize cloud costs.
Leverage automation to drive on-prem circular economy strategies that extend hardware lifecycles and minimize e-waste.
Consolidate data center assets to create CapEx cost savings and make more effective purchases geared for sustainable infrastructure growth.
Select cloud providers with consideration for greenhouse gas emissions metrics and apply artificial intelligence-powered decision making to your sustainability efforts in the cloud.
Since the 1950s, IBM Hursley, a cloud-based data center owned by IBM and located in Hampshire England, has been a leader in research, development and innovation. Today, the IBM Hursley team is also focused on corporate sustainability and uses the IBM Turbonomic platform in its journey to carbon neutrality.
IT executives across industries face increasing pressure to maximize business value and ensure environmentally sustainable growth. Explore how cloud and IT operations teams can collaborate to navigate customer experience, budget and sustainability goals.
In the fight against climate change, IT leaders play a critical role in advancing their organizations’ sustainability initiatives. IT operations must reduce emissions and environmental impact without impacting business operations. Download this report to learn how IBM Turbonomic users meet their green IT and digital transformation goals.