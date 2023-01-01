You’ve committed to reducing your organization’s environmental footprint but face many questions as you pursue your sustainability goals. Pressure to address sustainable IT strategies and ESG initiatives while balancing revenue, risk and driving shareholder returns presents a challenge.

Now you can make an immediate impact on energy use by optimizing how you allocate IT infrastructure resources to applications throughout your ecosystem. When applications consume only what they need to perform, you can increase utilization, reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, and achieve continuously efficient operations. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform uses intelligent automation to help you do just that.