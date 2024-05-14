Because Turbonomic helps the team identify opportunities to rebalance resources across the IBM Hursley data center, the team is now better equipped to maximize their utilization of their existing infrastructure without sacrificing performance. This ability to maximize utilization has financial and environmental benefits as it helps the team reduce future capital expenditure (Capex) demands. By extending the use of their existing infrastructure, the IBM Hursley team avoids unnecessary expenditures on new hardware as well as the operational expense to power and cool it. This continuous performance-optimized consolidation also reduces IBM Hursley’s carbon footprint by reducing the electricity required to both power and cool unnecessary infrastructure.

“Think of it this way,” Holyoake advises. “You don't leave your car engine running while you’re in the office just in case you need it. So why are you allowing your hardware resources to sit unused when you could instead make use of them? IBM Turbonomic can help you make sure you are fully utilizing and optimizing your infrastructure to simultaneously assure performance and minimize cost, both financially and environmentally.”

The IBM Hursley team also relies on Turbonomic to plan for growth. They use IBM Turbonomic’s full-stack visibility to assess the impact of adding or removing resources into clusters before they implement those changes. This ability to examine different resourcing decisions before acting on them has already helped the team optimize their Capex plans. With Turbonomic, Holyoake and his team have the data they need to develop precise growth plans and map out the exact quantity and specification of hardware replacements so that they minimize waste.

As they look ahead, the IBM Hursley team plans to expand their usage of Turbonomic’s automated resourcing actions across their environment as well as Turbonomic’s integrations. They will continue to explore new ways they can rely on AI-powered automation to reduce waste and accelerate their journey to carbon neutrality.

Since the 1950s, IBM Hursley has been the birthplace of meaningful innovation and lasting change within the technology industry and beyond. In this era of climate change, the Hursley team will carry on that legacy of exploration and innovation by taking any action they can to support IBM’s goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030. Automation has been and will continue to be an important part of that journey.