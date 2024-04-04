The COVID-19 pandemic, however, became a catalyst to accelerate Providence’s cloud migration. The Providence team built out a new COVID-19 vaccination tracking and scheduling application that gave the company a use case for the move to Azure. With this rapid test case, the Admin Tech application team proved that they could solve significant problems in a very short period with the agility of the cloud. This became a key proof point in driving the internal cultural change to show the value of cloud infrastructure in driving healthcare innovations that could be quickly and reliably delivered to perform at scale.

Through persistent education of all stakeholders—which de Boer even noted was “fun” — Providence overcame its cultural challenges around cloud and expedited its cloud elasticity journey. In just 10 months, Providence safely migrated more than 1,900 workloads to Azure, with a total infrastructure footprint of about 3,000 workloads. Providence achieved more than USD 2 million in savings through optimization actions while assuring application performance, even during peak demand.

One ingredient to Providence’s success was the adoption of IBM Turbonomic, both as an optimization platform and strategic partner. Using IBM Turbonomic, Providence proved that automation actions were safe—especially for the literally life-saving applications required for patients’ health.

Not only was Providence able to migrate—it was also able to advance beyond a lift-and-shift approach. At the onset of the IBM Turbonomic adoption, Providence began “Project Tetris,” an initiative to optimize the company’s on-premises computing resources and clean up its environment as it moved to Azure. By reducing on-premises costs and waste, Providence freed up financial and human resources—which can now be invested into modernization initiatives that provide better healthcare outcomes for patients.