It’s almost impossible for humans—no matter how skilled in DevOps, SRE or cloud—to continuously determine the exact compute, storage and database configurations for cloud applications to deliver performance at the lowest cost. So, you increase the allocation of cloud infrastructure to avoid application performance risks, and often end up with an unnecessarily high cloud bill.

Using the IBM® Turbonomic® platform’s AI-powered automation and cloud optimization solutions, you can continuously help ensure application performance (both traditional and cloud-native) and optimize costs. The platform’s cloud cost management tools work with public, private, multicloud and hybrid cloud environments and with any major cloud provider. With Turbonomic software, your cloud investments are smarter, automation is easier, and you can finally realize the promise of agility, elasticity and speed to market.

