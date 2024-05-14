More recently, Carhartt’s blue-collar roots and reputation for creating durable, reliable products has helped the brand expand to include younger consumers, especially those involved in the resurgence of the skilled trades industry. This new market has grown Carhartt’s revenue from under USD 100 million in the 90s to nearly USD 1 billion today.

The Carhartt IT team has managed this growth with a combination of old-fashioned hard work and smart technology deployment.

Recently, Carhartt began using IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization software to help its hybrid cloud infrastructure handle dramatic new spikes in demand—including a recent Black Friday.