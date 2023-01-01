Get started with Turbonomic for a 30-day evaluation with unlimited optimization of your application resources and cloud costs for your AWS, Azure and GCP accounts.
Turbonomic Essentials gives users a simple, secure service to optimize cloud costs and streamline cloud resources continuously without sacrificing application performance.
Built for dynamic enterprise environments. Turbonomic Standard gives cloud and data center visibility and cost optimization across hybrid cloud environments without compromising application performance.
Public cloud optimization
Connect AWS, Azure and GCP accounts and billing accounts for IaaS and storage optimization.
Kubernetes optimization
Connect container platforms including EKS, AKS and GKE.
Application & database resource optimization
Connect APM tools, application servers, and cloud-based PaaS and database servers like RDS and SQL.
Datacenter Secure Connect tunnel
Securely connect to and optimize on-premises assets that sit behind your firewall.
On-premises data center optimization
Connect hypervisors, storage and hyperconverged infrastructure.
SLO-driven optimization
Define and automate application service level objectives (SLOs).
Enterprise SSO
Provide user access to Turbonomic through your organization’s IAM platform.
SaaS only
SaaS only
SaaS, Managed Software
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Calculated prices are estimates provided for planning purposes only taking into account potential IBM discounts, and are not a formal offer from IBM or an IBM Business Partner. The estimation may reflect the total discounted price. Certain factors such as configuration, add-ons, or additional requirements will affect final price. IBM Business Partners set and provide their own IBM Turbonomic pricing, and neither IBM nor IBM Business Partners are bound by the provided estimate.
3 ROI Calculator disclaimer
The results shown are based on certain assumptions, including results derived from a composite organization in the 2024 Total Economic ImpactTM (PDF) of IBM Turbonomic, commissioned by IBM from Forrester Research. The results of this tool are provided for illustrative purposes only, to help you determine whether to consider Turbonomic as a business solution. The results are not based on actual data or statistical modeling, and may not be accurate or applicable to you. Actual results will vary based on your particular business conditions, usage and configurations and environment, among other factors. Results from the calculator should not be relied upon, and are not a guarantee or commitment regarding any potential or actual financial results or other benefits you may achieve. Actual ROI & benefit will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions.