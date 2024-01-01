Home IT automation Turbonomic IBM Turbonomic resources
Explore the Turbonomic digital library
Explore the interactive demo Book a live demo
Illustration with various pictograms representing resource categories
Featured resources

Explore the digital library where you will find documentation, educational courses, reports and more to aid your success with the IBM Turbonomic platform.

 IBM Turbonomic documentation

Explore documentation for all versions of the IBM® Turbonomic® platform.

 IBM Turbonomic education

Use educational courses structured for rapid learning to optimize the IBM Turbonomic platform.

 Top 5 tips for optimizing your public cloud in 2024

Join an upcoming live webinar to learn five key tips for optimizing your public cloud deployments.

 The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Turbonomic, January 2024

Evaluate the potential financial impact and ROI of using IBM Turbonomic to better manage cloud spend and application performance.

Choosing a Cloud Optimization Solution

Read this exclusive PeerPaper Report, with best practices based on industry expert insights and reviews from verified IBM Turbonomic users.

 Operationalizing FinOps automation

Read this quick guide to explore the rapidly growing cloud financial management discipline of FinOps.

 Achieving Sustainable IT

Read this exclusive PeerPaper Report to see how IBM Turbonomic users right-sized their infrastructure and reduced their environmental footprint.
Inside the Blueprint

Inside the Blueprint, an award-winning B2B TV series airing nationally in the U.S. on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, featured Turbonomic in its Fall 2023 episode "Smart Innovation." Watch the full segment here!
Videos Quickly set up Turbonomic

Walk through the seamless onboarding experience of Turbonomic.

 Decisions not alerts

Discover how you can proactively prevent problems in your environment.

 Continuous cloud optimization

Save money without sacrificing performance.

 Automation at scale

Create automation policies to maintain a healthy environment and ensure optimal performance.

 Deep integrations, greater savings

Unlock a world of deeper insights and enhanced decision-making.

 Process integration, digital transformation

Simplify process integration, enhance trust, and drive digital transformation.
Data sheets IBM Turbonomic overview

Learn how application resource management turns observability into action with AI-driven automation.

IBM Turbonomic for Azure

Learn how to get performance-first optimization of your Azure deployment.

IBM Turbonomic and ServiceNow

Learn how this integration helps you work at DevOps speed to ensure application performance.

IBM Turbonomic for AWS

Learn how to control AWS cloud complexity and ensure app performance.

White papers and ebooks Automating application-driven container elasticity

For platform and DevOps engineers looking to operationalize speed to market.

Smarter AIOps

Put AI-powered automation to work to help ensure application performance.

It's time you Turbo    

Start your journey to continuous application performance while safely reducing cost.

Try Turbonomic for free Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Education Community Pricing