With the proliferation of cloud service platforms promising greater elasticity and savings, many organizations are updating their IT infrastructure and moving workloads out of existing on-prem data centers. If your data center infrastructure costs are up, utilization is down, and overprovisioning is sideways, it’s time to rethink your data center strategy.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform can help you reimagine the data center as the next-gen hero of your ecosystem. Turbonomic software automatically optimizes your applications’ resourcing levels while dynamically scaling with business needs in real time. With a modernization strategy you get a more efficient data center and better business outcomes.
Understand application and infrastructure interdependencies, proactively identify bottlenecks, and automate corrective actions to enhance performance. Accelerate decision-making for site reliability and operations teams, and manage both legacy virtualization and next-generation microservices through a single pane of glass.
Enhance efficiency and increase infrastructure density with AI-driven, application-aware analytics, optimizing IT resources in real time and through advanced capacity planning scenarios. Eliminate over-provisioning and automate rightsizing operations aligned with your business cycles.
Eliminate complexity with a unified model of application and infrastructure health, providing an explainable, auditable view of IT resource decisions per application component. Enhance productivity with Turbonomic’s specific remediation actions and transparent automation across your application-infrastructure stack.
Why consolidate?
There are many reasons to consolidate data center hardware and move toward broader data center optimization including cost savings, improved efficiency and greater security. Simply put, with less hardware there is less to purchase, maintain, manage and monitor. Plus, an improved data center can set you up for a more successful digital transformation.
Whether your organization is looking to consolidate data centers for an upcoming cloud migration, consolidate within an existing private, public, hybrid cloud or multicloud environment or be more efficient on-premises, the Turbonomic platform can help accelerate the process. Turbonomic software plans out your data center transformation for you and helps ensure the performance of mission-critical applications throughout the process.
Planning
Our plans help organizations understand what hardware they can or should keep. In planning, Turbonomic software takes the efficiencies of different hardware and depreciation schedules into account, plugging in tags to indicate when leases expire. With a data center consolidation, organizations generally start by consolidating onto fewer hosts, and then consolidate to fewer data centers. We offer plans for both processes:
Optimize on-prem plan
Hardware refresh plan
Host decommission plan
Before choosing a plan, organizations should consider resizing test/dev to get more out of their hardware.
Execution
Consolidation aims to minimize downtime and optimize data center hardware and resource usage. Once you’ve consolidated onto fewer hosts, you might want to move to fewer data centers. By creating the appropriate policies to merge clusters (even between vCenters and data centers), virtual machines can be live migrated to their new destination.
Merge clusters plan
Virtual machine migration plan
This plan allows users to move machines from one cluster to another.
The Turbonomic platform provides continuous optimization that you can safely automate. This makes it an ideal platform for cloud operations and engineering teams adopting FinOps to reduce spend, ensure performance and maximize business value.
The Turbonomic platform uses intelligent automation to increase utilization, reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, and promote sustainability.
Use the Turbonomic platform’s AI-powered automation and cloud cost optimization solutions to continuously help ensure application performance (both traditional and cloud-native) and optimize cloud infrastructure costs.