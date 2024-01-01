Home IT automation Turbonomic Maximize data center investments with VMware optimization
Automate VMware resource allocation to assure performance and efficiency
IBM Turbonomic VMware vCenter integration illustration

If you are leveraging VMware to meet your hypervisor needs and want to make the most of your investment by running as efficient as possible after the recent changes, then, it is time to rethink your VMware strategy. 

It's time to rethink your VMware strategy

Unlock the full potential of your VMware environment with IBM® Turbonomic® for better efficiency and continuous performance. Turbonomic optimizes resources to increase utilization of your current investment to enable longer infrastructure lifespan. Turbonomic acts as a VMware optimization tool that helps you to:

  • Automate resource allocation, virtual machine placement and host evacuation to ensure that clusters run efficiently.
  • Safely increase density and avoid resource contention by appropriately sizing virtual machines and resources to reduce waste.
  • Optimize resourcing to improve better utilization of ESXi hosts.
30%

 reduction in VMware licensing

70% faster resourcing decisions

 Client spotlight: Apis IT  23%

 reduction in hardware

>20,000 VMs automated rightsizing

 Client spotlight: Rabobank  5800+

automated resourcing actions

>USD 26K savings in public cloud

 Client spotlight: Natura
Benefits Automate VMware optimization

Turbonomic works as a VMware os optimization tool to continuously analyzes resource demand levels and takes action to move, add or shutdown virtual machines to meet demand and improve utilization. Unlike monitoring services that provide notifications to problems after they happen, Turbonomic automation takes action to adjust resources to prevent problems before they happen and reduce troubleshooting.

 Reduce cost

By optimizing workloads and resources, you can safely increase utilization and density, reducing the need for additional licenses and hardware for your virtual environments.

Improve performance

Turbonomic reduces resource congestion and improves response times, leading to continuous application performance and infrastructure efficiency and provides your end-users with a great user experience consistently.

Features

Automated VM moves for license control Safely drive higher host cluster efficiency by consolidating virtual machines onto fewer hosts without compromising performance or software license compliance. You can easily scale by opening up previously closed clusters for new workload deployments or create super clusters.
VM rightsizing Turbonomic dynamically adjusts resource allocations on demand to ensure that VMware VSphere workloads are always running at optimum performance. Using Turbonomic as a VMware optimization tool, you can size your apps CPU and memory to match observed demand in real time.
Proactive capacity management Turbonomic uses an accurate view of the real-time environment to simulate changes you define, such as how much physical infrastructure is needed to support growth or migrate workloads. With continuous data center automation and optimization in place, you can run any simulation and reduce the risk of rollback due to misappropriated resourcing.
Cross cluster optimization Turbonomic enables you to create “super clusters,” or virtual pools that unlock the total cumulative resource amount by allowing workloads to move between clusters and vCenters. This provides more elasticity, better performance, and improved datacenter economics.
Integration Turbonomic connects directly to VMware vcenter, VMware Horizon and other software tools and platforms to extend your ecosystem.
Case studies

When managing more than 20,000 VMs in a dynamic and demanding environment, we know from experience that we can trust IBM Turbonomic to ensure our applications have the resources they need when they need them.     

Colin Chatelier
Manager, Storage and Compute
Rabobank

 Case study: Rabobank

Initially, our top priority was to gain efficiency in our public cloud costs. But soon we saw that Turbonomic could do more with resource allocation. It could also help us prevent performance issues, not only in the public cloud but also in the private cloud. This set Turbonomic apart from other tools in the market.

Dennys Ber
Manager, IT Department
Natura &Co
 

 Case study: Natura

Because we are able to rely on IBM Turbonomic’s AI-powered automation to assure application performance 24x7, our team can now focus their efforts on pursuing strategic initiatives rather than fighting fires.

Porshe Waddell
Server and Storage Manager
BBC Studios

 Case study: BBC studios
Turbonomic helped us to save 30% on VMware licensing compared to what we used to pay in the perpetual licensing model, allowing us to continue using the VMware hypervisor thanks to lower costs. 

Franco Piskur Head of Distributed IT APIS IT

Get started today with Turbonomic

Keep your VMware investment efficient and productive with VMware optimization.

