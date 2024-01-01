Unlock the full potential of your VMware environment with IBM® Turbonomic® for better efficiency and continuous performance. Turbonomic optimizes resources to increase utilization of your current investment to enable longer infrastructure lifespan. Turbonomic acts as a VMware optimization tool that helps you to:
reduction in VMware licensing
70% faster resourcing decisions
reduction in hardware
>20,000 VMs automated rightsizing
automated resourcing actions
>USD 26K savings in public cloud
Turbonomic works as a VMware os optimization tool to continuously analyzes resource demand levels and takes action to move, add or shutdown virtual machines to meet demand and improve utilization. Unlike monitoring services that provide notifications to problems after they happen, Turbonomic automation takes action to adjust resources to prevent problems before they happen and reduce troubleshooting.
By optimizing workloads and resources, you can safely increase utilization and density, reducing the need for additional licenses and hardware for your virtual environments.
Turbonomic reduces resource congestion and improves response times, leading to continuous application performance and infrastructure efficiency and provides your end-users with a great user experience consistently.
When managing more than 20,000 VMs in a dynamic and demanding environment, we know from experience that we can trust IBM Turbonomic to ensure our applications have the resources they need when they need them.
Colin Chatelier
Manager, Storage and Compute
Rabobank
Initially, our top priority was to gain efficiency in our public cloud costs. But soon we saw that Turbonomic could do more with resource allocation. It could also help us prevent performance issues, not only in the public cloud but also in the private cloud. This set Turbonomic apart from other tools in the market.
Dennys Ber
Manager, IT Department
Natura &Co
Because we are able to rely on IBM Turbonomic’s AI-powered automation to assure application performance 24x7, our team can now focus their efforts on pursuing strategic initiatives rather than fighting fires.
Porshe Waddell
Server and Storage Manager
BBC Studios
“Turbonomic helped us to save 30% on VMware licensing compared to what we used to pay in the perpetual licensing model, allowing us to continue using the VMware hypervisor thanks to lower costs. ”
Franco Piskur Head of Distributed IT APIS IT