In the years that followed, the BBC Studios team continued to rely on Turbonomic to optimize their environment, but an unintentional shift occurred once the COVID-19 pandemic began. When the lockdowns started in 2020, and the team went from working collaboratively onsite to working from home, a tendency to overprovision new machines emerged. When deploying new services, the team granted application owners whatever resources they requested in the spirit of expedience and risk mitigation. Unfortunately, as pandemic challenges mounted, the team did not always have time to reassess overprovisioned allocations. While their process pleased application owners, it led to high CPU ready values and an over-provisioned environment.

When the pandemic slowed, it provided an opportunity to streamline, and the team established a monthly maintenance window during which the Turbonomic solution automatically resized these workloads. This shift enabled the team to reclaim 228 GB of memory and 22 virtual CPUs (vCPUs) in one month alone. Because of Turbonomic, the team can now be confident they are using their existing resources as effectively as possible, and they can free themselves up to focus on strategic initiatives rather than fighting fires or searching for resizing opportunities.

In a new effort to streamline, the BBC is now in the process of migrating BBC Studios onto its infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platforms. Though they will no longer be managing their own data centers and will instead be migrated onto the broader organization’s data centers, the BBC Studios team will be bringing Turbonomic with them to support their mission to minimize cost while maintaining compliance and assuring performance 24x7.