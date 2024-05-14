Sam Beckett, Cloud Engineer at O.C. Tanner, is leading the effort to develop an open-source platform as a service (PaaS) solution for the company’s developers called Akkeris (link resides outside of ibm.com). Built upon Kubernetes, Akkeris makes it easy for developers to deploy code into production while taking care of compliance, authorization, auditing and add-on services like databases.

With over 1,500 deployments on the Akkeris platform, managing resources was not easy. Developers had to make decisions about how to size containers—educated guesses at best—which took time away from building revenue-generating functionality. The developers wanted to focus on creating new features and services, so it was understandable that when it came to resourcing decisions, they tended to overestimate how much they needed.

“Without Turbonomic it gets pretty hard,” says Beckett. “We’ve tried to give Developers recommendations in the past, providing basic metrics regarding network traffic, CPU utilization, memory usage and so on, but trying to assemble that into a recommendation for our users is very resource intensive and inconsistent. It is a real challenge.”