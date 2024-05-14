The Metzler team implemented IBM® Turbonomic® Application Resource Management software and immediately discovered underutilized virtual machines for that the team could size down.

“The resize actions have been massively beneficial for us,” notes Maag. “We are now confident that we are using our underlying infrastructure more efficiently. In fact, even with our 10% growth of VMs we have not needed to purchase any additional hardware.”

On top of resizing, the team has automated vMotions across clusters to better maintain healthy performance. “Before Turbonomic, we had to manually intervene and solve any performance issues on the fly,” says Schnee. “The control platform has helped us to assure application performance and preserve external client SLAs.”