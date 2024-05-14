As Infrastructure Engineer at Metzler Bank, Thomas Maag manages the bank’s physical and virtual infrastructure. He works closely with Robert Schnee, Team Leader of Systems and Network Administration. Their team oversees a VMware vSphere environment, with a VDI infrastructure, that supports Metzler’s operations across Europe, Asia and North America.
The team needed a holistic understanding of their infrastructure to meet the needs of Metzler’s development teams. “Our colleagues kept coming to us asking for more resources for their workloads being used for development, trading platforms, monitoring systems, etc.,” says Schnee. “But they did not understand that ‘more’ does not always equate to ‘better.’”
As these conversations became more frequent, Maag and Schnee began to look for a solution.
Accommodated 10% VM growth without additional hardware
Automated resource decisions support 24x7 performance assurance
The Metzler team implemented IBM® Turbonomic® Application Resource Management software and immediately discovered underutilized virtual machines for that the team could size down.
“The resize actions have been massively beneficial for us,” notes Maag. “We are now confident that we are using our underlying infrastructure more efficiently. In fact, even with our 10% growth of VMs we have not needed to purchase any additional hardware.”
On top of resizing, the team has automated vMotions across clusters to better maintain healthy performance. “Before Turbonomic, we had to manually intervene and solve any performance issues on the fly,” says Schnee. “The control platform has helped us to assure application performance and preserve external client SLAs.”
One of the oldest banks in the world, Metzler Bank (link resides outside of ibm.com) has provided financial services for more than 340 years. Today, it specializes in global capital market services. Based in Frankfurt, Germany, for its entire history, Metzler also has offices in Munich, Stuttgart, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tokyo, Beijing, and Dublin.
