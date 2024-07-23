APIS IT integrated the IBM Instana® Observability and IBM® Turbonomic® solutions to gain a complete understanding of the status of critical applications and IT infrastructure at any point in time. Application observability combined with continuous infrastructure optimization helps the agency identify application issues and resource congestions before end users are affected.

By taking advantage of Instana’s Smart Alerts capability, APIS IT receives automatic alerts about issues that could impact application performance. And on the infrastructure side, the organization follows automated resourcing recommendations from Turbonomic to support performance while minimizing waste across VM and cloud-native platforms.

Combining Instana and Turbonomic, APIS IT can monitor applications from top to bottom, having a single pane of glass for applications and infrastructure. Both solutions are cloud-native by design and deployed on a private cloud Red Hat OpenShift cluster, allowing additional agility and scalability to support ever-changing application demands.



In the words of Franjo Piskur, Head of the Distributed IT Department at APIS IT, “Instana and Turbonomic together take the stress out of application performance management.”