Business performance is IT performance. Now, the explosion of generative AI and the possibilities it brings puts IT under even more pressure to deliver the right business outcomes and the best customer experiences, and do it all at the lowest possible cost.
IBM’s portfolio of AIOps solutions delivers one of the most complete and integrated set of modular automation technologies. Using our AI-powered solutions for more efficient IT operations our customers have achieved new levels of performance.
Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
Enhance application performance, and resolve issues, before they have a chance to impact customers.
Enhance productivity and efficiency of VMware environment with real-time and continuous intelligent automation.
Security teams spend much of their time plugging holes in application security. Our solutions help prioritize, mitigate and trace application vulnerabilities to ensure resilient operations and reduced security risks. See how generative AI can minimize maintenance efforts and allow for more focus on innovation.
Gain transparency over tech and labor spend to align resources, improve budgeting and forecasting, and build technology financial management practices. Then track product profitability and unit economics and align investments accordingly to support the transition from a project-to product-based operating model. See how CoBank transformed their IT budget through greater cost transparency.
Actively manage costs across all cloud vendors and reduce waste when you tie tech investments to clear business value. Our trusted, easy-to-use FinOps platform helps maximize your cloud strategy and proactively deliver the most efficient use of app resources at every layer of the stack.
See how WPP reduced yearly cloud spend by 30%.
Enable infrastructure and operations teams to continuously optimize the resources allocated to their applications. Ensure apps receive exactly what the need for optimal performance and effeciency across your hybrid cloud environment by dynamically matching app demand to infrastructure supply.
See how Natura automated over 5,800 resourcing actions in just 90 days
Go beyond just identifying the cause of an incident and leverage automatable actions to help immediately fix issues. Instana streamlines incident resolution with seamless integration options and an extensive action catalog. With smart alerts and automatic detection, it ensures the fastest mean time to resolution.
See how ExaVault achieved a 56.6% MTTR reduction.
Learn how IBM Instana and IBM Turbonomic helped APS IT take the stress out of application performance management.
Learn how BlueIT uses IBM Turbonomic and IBM Instana to assure app performance and cut carbon emissions while executing resourcing decision 60% faster.
WPP achieved 30% reduction in cloud spend and efficiently optimized resources using AI-driven sizing recommendations and automated resizing actions with IBM Turbonomic and Apptio Cloudability.
Read how a global leader in agriculture finance uses full-stack visibility and AI-powered automation to manage its hybrid environment.
Read how ExaVault satisfies customer demand to provide automation to billions of mission-critical file transfers.
Read how IBM’s Sterling Order Management software (OMS) team smashed order and revenue records during Black Friday.
Learn how to reposition your IT teams from “cost centers” to “collaborators” and how to tailor, update, or even rethink your approach to your IT and AI strategy.
Learn why the old “break-fix” strategy doesn’t work for modern IT organizations and how an AI-powered solution can help you stay competitive.
When it comes to cloud spend, do you overprovision – and overspend – or risk performance and disappoint users? FinOps can help. Download our new Guide and learn how to begin with the basics, infuse gen AI at every phase, create more sustainable IT, and deliver a long-term, FinOps-for-all approach.
Read the The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Solutions, Q3 2024 to get the complete breakdown of the capabilities of Cloudability& Turbonomic and why Forrester ranks IBM as a leader with “the most complete full-stack CCMO solution.
Discover the most common myths – along with the facts – to help you separate fiction from reality in the realm of observability.
Explore the research-backed guide to generative AI to discover how CEOs can connect IT automation to business strategies to drive improved performance and increase ROI three-fold over five years.