In the age of AI, tech budgets are under extraordinary scrutiny. Yet too often, organizations overspend to make sure everything performs as expected. Organizations self-estimate that 24% of their software spend in the cloud is wasted — money that could be better spent on innovation, infrastructure, security, and better customer experiences.

IBM’s FinOps solutions offer a more strategic approach to cloud spending that goes beyond basic cost management. At all three phases of the FinOps lifecycle – inform, optimize, and operate – you’ll find ways to drive value for every dollar spent while also ensuring that applications get the resources they need in any cloud environment – private, public and Kubernetes. And as you adopt more cloud-native application architectures and your FinOps practice matures, our solutions can grow with you, too, offering advanced insights, forecasting and optimization.