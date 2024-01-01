For cloud engineers and operations teams working within mature FinOps practices, it is critical to continuously optimize for cost without disrupting the applications and services that support the business. These teams can manage their cloud expenditure while still prioritizing performance through responsible resource allocation that ensures cloud resources match the appropriate workload requirements and wasted resources are eliminated through only provisioning what is needed.

IBM® Turbonomic® provides a unique approach to the Optimize and Operate phase of FinOps that centers around delivering optimal spend through performance-aware optimization actions that you can safely automate in real time.

With IBM Turbonomic cloud engineers and operations can