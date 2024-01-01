For cloud engineers and operations teams working within mature FinOps practices, it is critical to continuously optimize for cost without disrupting the applications and services that support the business. These teams can manage their cloud expenditure while still prioritizing performance through responsible resource allocation that ensures cloud resources match the appropriate workload requirements and wasted resources are eliminated through only provisioning what is needed.
IBM® Turbonomic® provides a unique approach to the Optimize and Operate phase of FinOps that centers around delivering optimal spend through performance-aware optimization actions that you can safely automate in real time.
With IBM Turbonomic cloud engineers and operations can
Ensure apps always perform at the lowest cost across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, private cloud and more with intelligent automation.
Understand the interdependencies between applications and infrastructure, proactively identify bottlenecks, and empower engineers to take action on optimization.
Define and automate actions based on real-time demand and workload requirements, allowing teams to focus on critical tasks.
Automate dynamic resourcing actions so that applications and the infrastructure they run on continuously manages to SLOs that correlate to business success.
App-first, demand-based analysis helps ensure actions can be safely automated across major cloud providers, Kubernetes and on-prem VMware.
Safely automate and integrate with organizational pipelines and workflows. Deliver tangible results immediately and continuously.
Build trust with application developers and other stakeholders by accurately demonstrating the impact of dynamic resourcing on the performance of mission-critical applications.
Cloud cost optimization
Turbonomic software contextualizes cloud resourcing data and generates trustworthy resourcing actions across compute, storage and DBaaS that you can automate to continuously optimize cloud usage and reduce cloud bills. Turbonomic software also provides scaling actions based on historical utilization metrics, so you can take full advantage of your existing reserved instances inventory and committed use discounts, and maximize reservation-to-VM coverage.
Turbonomic software supports AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.
Kubernetes optimization
Continuous optimization, from apps to platform to infrastructure, unlocks cloud-native elasticity at every layer of the stack. With Turbonomic software you can minimize the labor and costs associated with Kubernetes and maximize your ROI.
Turbonomic software supports all upstream versions of Kubernetes including EKS, GKE, AKS and Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Data center optimization
Safely automate the resourcing of your virtualized and private cloud infrastructure to help ensure performance at the lowest cost. Key resourcing actions include continuous compute and storage placement, VM rightsizing, capacity management, supercluster optimization and more.
Cloud migration planning optimization
The Turbonomic platform’s data center optimization allows for more effective use of existing assets. Its application-driven planning capabilities determine which workloads are best suited for the cloud to help ensure efficient consumption immediately after migration.
PaaS optimization
Maximize the business value of platform as a service (PaaS) through dynamic scaling of Microsoft Azure App Service plans, Azure SQL and Amazon RDS database resources. Help ensure applications get exactly the resources they need while eliminating wasted database capacity and empty ASPs.
Learn more on how IBM Cloudability can maximize the business value returned from your cloud investments by bringing visibility and financial accountability to the variable, consumption-based spend model of public cloud.
Use the Turbonomic platform’s AI-powered automation, cloud cost optimization solutions and intuitive dashboards to continuously help ensure application performance (both traditional and cloud-native) and optimize costs.
The Turbonomic platform provides easy-to-use cloud migration planning that allows you to optimize your cloud services consumption from the start and simplify your cloud migration.