Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is a collection of public cloud offerings created and operated by Google. The platform runs on Google hardware and is comprised of several hosted services for compute, storage and application development.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform continuously matches application demand in real time to all GCP configuration options. It allows you to automate actions confidently, as performance is always put first, as well as scale and reconfigure VMs by analyzing the VM resourcing and billing data. In addition, the IBM Turbonomic platform supports all Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) instances and can “stitch” your GKE clusters to underlying GCP resources.
SaaS or on-prem
Agentlessly connects to your GCP account(s) via API with read only credentials
Integrates with Ops Agent to pull all metrics and metadata
Discovers GCP entities and begins generating optimization actions within 60 minutes
Virtual machines
Disks
Zones
Regions
VM vCPU
VM vMemory (if enabled)
VM storage access (IOPS)
VM net throughput
VM I/O throughput
VM storage amount
VM reserved instance coverage
Database vMemory
Database vCPU
Database storage amount
Database I/O throughput
Database cache hit rate
Database connections
CUD inventory
CUD coverage (VMs)
- Scale VM up/down to different type or tier (including CUDs)
- Stop/start VM (known as ‘parking’)
- Scale storage disks up/down
- Delete unattached storage disks
Maximize utilization of existing committed use discounts (CUDs), and identify opportunities to increase discount coverage
Support rapid release cycles by modeling and optimizing costs through “what if” planning scenarios
Cost-consciously auto-scale to match workload demands, eliminating underutilization and overprovisioning while maintaining performance
Model and compare the performance and cost implications of both “lift-and-shift” and optimized migration plans, mapping your existing workloads to best fit VMs and storage disk families and types—as they are, and then optimized
Foster collaboration between cloud, application and DevOps teams around a single source of data
Accelerate workloads onto GCP through scalable, repeatable processes for future workload migrations and cloud consolidations
Automatically discover and map interdependencies between GKE services, containers, specs, pods, workload controllers, namespaces, clusters and virtual machines
Continuously optimize Kubernetes performance and cost via automated container rightsizing, pod moves, cluster scaling and planning
Turbonomic’s full-stack visualization, intelligent automation, AI-powered insights, and patented abstraction enable you to manage all of your organization's Google Cloud accounts—in addition to other public cloud and on-premises data center environments—from a single pane of glass.
Contain cloud spend while preserving application performance with automatable cloud cost optimization tools.
Expedite cloud migration initiatives with accurate, easy-to-use cloud migration planning capabilities.
Optimize Kubernetes automation for cost-effective attainment of service level objectives.
Google Cloud Platform integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
