Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is a collection of public cloud offerings created and operated by Google. The platform runs on Google hardware and is comprised of several hosted services for compute, storage and application development.

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform continuously matches application demand in real time to all GCP configuration options. It allows you to automate actions confidently, as performance is always put first, as well as scale and reconfigure VMs by analyzing the VM resourcing and billing data. In addition, the IBM Turbonomic platform supports all Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) instances and can “stitch” your GKE clusters to underlying GCP resources.