Try Turbonomic for free Book a live demo
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is a collection of public cloud offerings created and operated by Google. The platform runs on Google hardware and is comprised of several hosted services for compute, storage and application development. 

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform continuously matches application demand in real time to all GCP configuration options. It allows you to automate actions confidently, as performance is always put first, as well as scale and reconfigure VMs by analyzing the VM resourcing and billing data. In addition, the IBM Turbonomic platform supports all Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) instances and can “stitch” your GKE clusters to underlying GCP resources.
The Turbonomic GCP integration

Deployment

  • SaaS or on-prem

  • Agentlessly connects to your GCP account(s) via API with read only credentials

  • Integrates with Ops Agent to pull all metrics and metadata

  • Discovers GCP entities and begins generating optimization actions within 60 minutes

 Entities discovered

  • Virtual machines

  • Disks

  • Zones

 Metrics discovered

  • VM vCPU

  • VM vMemory (if enabled)

  • VM storage access (IOPS)

  • VM net throughput 

  • VM I/O throughput

  • VM storage amount

  • VM reserved instance coverage

  • Database vMemory 

  • Database vCPU

  • Database storage amount

  • Database I/O throughput

  • Database cache hit rate 

  • Database connections

  • CUD inventory

  • CUD coverage (VMs)

 Optimization actions generated

- Scale VM up/down to different type or tier (including CUDs)

- Stop/start VM (known as ‘parking’)

- Scale storage disks up/down

- Delete unattached storage disks
Google Cloud cost optimization 

  • Maximize utilization of existing committed use discounts (CUDs), and identify opportunities to increase discount coverage

  • Support rapid release cycles by modeling and optimizing costs through “what if” planning scenarios

  • Cost-consciously auto-scale to match workload demands, eliminating underutilization and overprovisioning while maintaining performance
Migration planning for Google Cloud 

  • Model and compare the performance and cost implications of both “lift-and-shift” and optimized migration plans, mapping your existing workloads to best fit VMs and storage disk families and types—as they are, and then optimized

  • Foster collaboration between cloud, application and DevOps teams around a single source of data

  • Accelerate workloads onto GCP through scalable, repeatable processes for future workload migrations and cloud consolidations
Natively cloud native Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) support 

  • Automatically discover and map interdependencies between GKE services, containers, specs, pods, workload controllers, namespaces, clusters and virtual machines 

  • Continuously optimize Kubernetes performance and cost via automated container rightsizing, pod moves, cluster scaling and planning
Self-optimizing resource management for GCP and everything else

Turbonomic’s full-stack visualization, intelligent automation, AI-powered insights, and patented abstraction enable you to manage all of your organization's Google Cloud accounts—in addition to other public cloud and on-premises data center environments—from a single pane of glass.

 Cloud cost optimization

Contain cloud spend while preserving application performance with automatable cloud cost optimization tools.

Cloud migration planning

Expedite cloud migration initiatives with accurate, easy-to-use cloud migration planning capabilities.

 Kubernetes optimization

Optimize Kubernetes automation for cost-effective attainment of service level objectives.
More public cloud integrations

Google Cloud Platform integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 View all integrations Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 Learn more Microsoft Azure

Optimize Azure VMs, databases and volumes based on real-time demand with continuously generated actions.

 

