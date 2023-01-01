The first driver of a car with an automatic transmission no doubt wondered if this newfangled thing would stop on command. It can be a bumpy road to embracing innovation, and trust is a big factor. Introducing automation into your dynamic IT operations for application resourcing is no different.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform provides actions you can both trust and automate continuously. When intelligent software acts automatically, you gain the value of speed, scale, efficiency and cost reduction.
Automating responses to performance issues means you’re able to comply with service levels without impacting clients.
Your team will spend less time monitoring and allocating resources, leaving more time to focus on critical projects.
IBM Turbonomic software automatically addresses resource underutilization and overprovisioning, enabling a more cost-effective infrastructure.
Automate at your own pace
Once you’ve learned the details of recommended resourcing actions, automating the task isn’t an all-or-nothing proposition. You retain control over which tasks to integrate into your approval, DevOps, or communications workflows and which to allow IBM Turbonomic to handle with full, continuous automation.