AWS cost optimization

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides a reliable and scalable infrastructure platform in the cloud. For many, however, the promise of agility and elasticity often comes with a lack of insight into what is needed from an application resourcing perspective. This leads to poor performance and bills that exceed budget.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform continuously generates actions that optimize EC2 instances, RDS databases, EBS volumes, and Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) based on real-time demand. Its prescribed actions help ensure performance while minimizing cost. Additionally, the IBM Turbonomic platform manages your RI inventory and directs actions that maximize RI utilization and coverage, all through the lens of application performance.
As businesses embark on their cloud journey, the goal is often twofold: unlock scalability and keep cloud costs in budget. For many, however, the promise of agility and elasticity is hindered by a lack of insight into what is needed from an application resourcing perspective, leading to poor performance and bills that exceed budget.
In this paper, you'll learn how Turbonomic addresses these challenges. Topics include:
AWS-hosted SaaS or on-prem
Agentlessly connects to your AWS account(s) via API with read only credentials
Integrates with AWS CloudWatch to pull all metrics and metadata
Discovers AWS entities and begins generating optimization actions within 60 minutes
Virtual machines (EC2 instances)
Volumes
Database servers (RDS instances)
Zones
Regions including GovCloud (US)
VM vCPU
VM vMemory (if enabled)
VM storage access (IOPS)
VM net throughput
VM I/O throughput
VM storage amount
VM reserved instance coverage
Database vMemory
Database vCPU
Database storage amount
Database I/O throughput
Database cache hit rate
Database connections
RI inventory
RI coverage (VMs)
Scale AWS instance up/down to different type or tier (including RIs)
Stop/start AWS instance (known as ‘parking’)
Scale EBS volume up/down
Delete unattached EBS volume
Scale database up/down
Buy RI for region
Maximize utilization of existing reserved instances and savings plans, and identify opportunities to increase discount coverage
Support rapid release cycles by modeling and optimizing costs through “what if” planning scenarios
Cost-consciously auto-scale to match workload demands, eliminating underutilization and overprovisioning while maintaining performance
Model and compare the performance and cost implications of both “lift-and-shift” and optimized migration plans, mapping your existing workloads to best fit EC2 and EBS families and types—as they are, and then optimized
Foster collaboration between cloud, application and DevOps teams around a single source of data
Accelerate workloads onto AWS through scalable, repeatable processes for future workload migrations and cloud consolidations
Automatically discover and map interdependencies between EKS services, containers, specs, pods, workload controllers, namespaces, clusters and virtual machines
Continuously optimize Kubernetes performance and cost via automated container rightsizing, pod moves, cluster scaling and planning
Turbonomic’s full-stack visualization, intelligent automation, AI-powered insights, and patented abstraction enable you to manage all of your organization's AWS accounts—in addition to other public cloud and on-premises data center environments—from a single pane of glass.
Contain cloud spend while preserving application performance with automatable cloud cost optimization tools.
Expedite cloud migration initiatives with accurate, easy-to-use cloud migration planning capabilities.
Optimize Kubernetes automation for cost-effective attainment of service level objectives.
Amazon Web Services integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
Optimize Azure VMs, databases and volumes based on real-time demand with continuously generated actions.
Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.