AWS cost optimization

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides a reliable and scalable infrastructure platform in the cloud. For many, however, the promise of agility and elasticity often comes with a lack of insight into what is needed from an application resourcing perspective. This leads to poor performance and bills that exceed budget.   
 
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform continuously generates actions that optimize EC2 instances, RDS databases, EBS volumes, and Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) based on real-time demand. Its prescribed actions help ensure performance while minimizing cost. Additionally, the IBM Turbonomic platform manages your RI inventory and directs actions that maximize RI utilization and coverage, all through the lens of application performance.
As businesses embark on their cloud journey, the goal is often twofold: unlock scalability and keep cloud costs in budget. For many, however, the promise of agility and elasticity is hindered by a lack of insight into what is needed from an application resourcing perspective, leading to poor performance and bills that exceed budget.

Topics include:

  • Four ways to optimize your AWS resources with Turbonomic
  • How Turbonomic integrates to with AWS, including architecture
  • How to create targets to monitor workloads in AWS
  • Guidance on leveraging Turbonomic to help migrate workloads to AWS
AWS recognizes IBM Turbonomic as a Foundational Technology Partner, with competencies in Cloud Operations, Microsoft Workloads, Migration and Modernization, Containers, and Security.

Turbonomic is now available for purchase as both SaaS and software on AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com).

The Turbonomic AWS integration

Deployment

  • AWS-hosted SaaS or on-prem

  • Agentlessly connects to your AWS account(s) via API with read only credentials 

  • Integrates with AWS CloudWatch to pull all metrics and metadata

  • Discovers AWS entities and begins generating optimization actions within 60 minutes 

 Entities discovered

  • Virtual machines (EC2 instances)

  • Volumes

  • Database servers (RDS instances)

  • Zones

  • Regions including GovCloud (US)

  • Billing accounts

 Metrics discovered

  • VM vCPU

  • VM vMemory (if enabled) 

  • VM storage access (IOPS)

  • VM net throughput 

  • VM I/O throughput

  • VM storage amount 

  • VM reserved instance coverage

  • Database vMemory 

  • Database vCPU

  • Database storage amount 

  • Database I/O throughput

  • Database cache hit rate 

  • Database connections

  • RI inventory 

  • RI coverage (VMs)

 Optimization actions generated

  • Scale AWS instance up/down to different type or tier (including RIs)

  • Stop/start AWS instance (known as ‘parking’)

  • Scale EBS volume up/down

  • Delete unattached EBS volume 

  • Scale database up/down

  • Buy RI for region
AWS cost optimization

  • Maximize utilization of existing reserved instances and savings plans, and identify opportunities to increase discount coverage

  • Support rapid release cycles by modeling and optimizing costs through “what if” planning scenarios

  • Cost-consciously auto-scale to match workload demands, eliminating underutilization and overprovisioning while maintaining performance
Migration planning for AWS 

  • Model and compare the performance and cost implications of both “lift-and-shift” and optimized migration plans, mapping your existing workloads to best fit EC2 and EBS families and types—as they are, and then optimized

  • Foster collaboration between cloud, application and DevOps teams around a single source of data

  • Accelerate workloads onto AWS through scalable, repeatable processes for future workload migrations and cloud consolidations
Natively cloud native Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) support 

  • Automatically discover and map interdependencies between EKS services, containers, specs, pods, workload controllers, namespaces, clusters and virtual machines 

  • Continuously optimize Kubernetes performance and cost via automated container rightsizing, pod moves, cluster scaling and planning
Self-optimizing resource management for AWS and everything else

Turbonomic’s full-stack visualization, intelligent automation, AI-powered insights, and patented abstraction enable you to manage all of your organization's AWS accounts—in addition to other public cloud and on-premises data center environments—from a single pane of glass.

 Cloud cost optimization

Contain cloud spend while preserving application performance with automatable cloud cost optimization tools.

Cloud migration planning

Expedite cloud migration initiatives with accurate, easy-to-use cloud migration planning capabilities.

Kubernetes optimization

Optimize Kubernetes automation for cost-effective attainment of service level objectives.
More public cloud integrations

Amazon Web Services integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

