One of the key challenges in cloud is managing costs. Integrating the IBM® Turbonomic® platform with AWS Billing allows you to calculate cloud investments and savings more accurately since the platform is designed to prescribe resourcing actions that help ensure performance while optimizing costs. It also allows the IBM Turbonomic platform to make more accurate recommendations for reserved instances (RI) coverage.
Actions generated
IBM Turbonomic software does not recommend actions for AWS Billing targets. However, the billing information will be used in conjunction with the Amazon Web Services target to make informed decisions.
AWS Billing integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
