AWS Billing integration
Calculate cloud investments and savings as resourcing actions are prescribed
Illustration of Amazon AWS Billing integration for Turbonomic
How it works

One of the key challenges in cloud is managing costs. Integrating the IBM® Turbonomic® platform with AWS Billing allows you to calculate cloud investments and savings more accurately since the platform is designed to prescribe resourcing actions that help ensure performance while optimizing costs. It also allows the IBM Turbonomic platform to make more accurate recommendations for reserved instances (RI) coverage.

Data discovered

Actions generated

IBM Turbonomic software does not recommend actions for AWS Billing targets. However, the billing information will be used in conjunction with the Amazon Web Services target to make informed decisions.
More public cloud integrations

AWS Billing integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 Microsoft Azure

Optimize Azure VMs, databases and volumes based on real-time demand with continuously generated actions.

Microsoft Enterprise Agreement 

Leverage custom pricing to calculate workload size and reserved instances coverage for your Azure environment.

 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Billing

Calculate cloud investments and savings with greater accuracy.

Azure App Service

Use Azure App Service to plan the makeup of your application deployment.

 
