GCP Billing integration
Calculate cloud investments and savings with greater accuracy
How it works

The Google Cloud Platform Billing account defines who pays for the set of Google Cloud resources purchased for the environment. By integrating IBM® Turbonomic® software with GCP Billing, users can accurately determine their cloud investments and savings. Along with exact calculations, IBM Turbonomic software prescribes resourcing actions that help ensure application performance.
More public cloud integrations

GCP Billing integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 AWS Billing

Calculate cloud investments and savings as resourcing actions are prescribed.

 Microsoft Azure

Optimize Azure VMs, databases and volumes based on real-time demand with continuously generated actions.

 Microsoft Enterprise Agreement 

Leverage custom pricing to calculate workload size and reserved instances coverage for your Azure environment.

 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.

 Azure App Service

Use Azure App Service to plan the makeup of your application deployment.

 
