The Google Cloud Platform Billing account defines who pays for the set of Google Cloud resources purchased for the environment. By integrating IBM® Turbonomic® software with GCP Billing, users can accurately determine their cloud investments and savings. Along with exact calculations, IBM Turbonomic software prescribes resourcing actions that help ensure application performance.
GCP Billing integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
Calculate cloud investments and savings as resourcing actions are prescribed.
Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.
