Application performance management (APM)

Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.

 IBM Instana™ Observability

Correlate application SLOs with underlying infrastructure resourcing.

Leverage application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions.

Get visibility, insight and automated actions to continuously help ensure app performance.

Leverage performance metrics from applications and databases observed by New Relic to make smarter resourcing decisions.

Monitor and collect metrics in real time and automatically help ensure application performance.

Deliver observability and automated actions to assure the performance of all applications.

Asset management

Connect to comprehensive IT asset management to optimize investments and help ensure continuous application performance.

 FlexeraOne with IBM Observability

Optimize resources and licensing through automation and eliminate overprovisioning.

Container platforms

Connect to container platforms to achieve app-driven, full-stack management with automated decisions for continuous performance.

 Red Hat® OpenShift®

Automate decisions that simultaneously help ensure performance, minimize cost and maintain compliance.

 Learn more Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS)

Achieve app-driven, full stack management with automated decisions for continuous performance.

 Learn more Azure Kubernetes Service

Get top-down, app-driven analytics that help ensure the continuous performance of your applications.

 Learn more Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Achieve continuous performance and elasticity through automated actions.

 Learn more Kubernetes

Manage resources at every layer of the application stack continuously and automatically.

Database

Connect to database tooling to get automated actions that help ensure app performance through every layer of your application stack.

 Microsoft SQL Server

Take a top-down approach to help ensure performance through automated actions.

 Learn more MySQL

Take intelligent actions to prevent resource starvation and performance degradation.

 Learn more Oracle

Get automated actions that help ensure performance through every layer of your application stack.

Fabric

Connect to fabric tooling to enable automation at the hardware level, including automated provisioning of new hosts.

 Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Manager

Automate intelligently, and even determine when to provision new hosts or add a new chassis.

 Learn more HPE OneView

Enable automation at the hardware level, including automated provisioning of new hosts.

Hyper-converged

Connect to hyper-converged tooling to observe and manage compute and storage resources, help ensure app performance and maximize resource utilization efficiency.

 Nutanix

Recognize storage tiers when calculating placement of VMs and vStorage and take actions to scale flash capacity.

 Learn more VMware vSAN

Manage compute and storage resources to help ensure app performance and maximize efficiency.

Hypervisors

Connect to hypervisor tooling to manage resources and use automated actions to help ensure VMs always get the resources they need to perform, whether on-prem or in the cloud.

 Microsoft Hyper-V

Use automation to help ensure virtual machines get the resources they need to perform.

 Learn more VMware vCenter

Drive efficiency and sustainability with full-stack visibility and resource management.

 Learn more Nutanix AHV

Discover and manage resources in your Acropolis Hypervisor environment to help ensure application performance.

 Learn more IBM PowerVM®

Provide industrial-strength virtualization technologies for AIX, IBM i, and Linux on IBM Power Systems.

Orchestration

Connect to IT change management to help ensure compliance while automating resources for performance and efficiency.

 ServiceNow

Maintain compliance with IT change management while automating resources for performance and efficiency.

 Learn more Webhooks

Securely integrate with any modern HTTP API to notify or execute on IBM® Turbonomic® actions.

 Learn more Red Hat Ansible

Automate the configuration, deployment, and management of IT infrastructure and applications.

Public cloud

Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 Learn more AWS Billing

Calculate cloud investments and savings as resourcing actions are prescribed.

 Learn more Microsoft Azure

Optimize Azure VMs, databases and volumes based on real-time demand with continuously generated actions.

 Learn more Microsoft Enterprise Agreement

Leverage custom pricing to calculate workload size and reserved instances coverage for your Azure environment.

 Learn more Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.

 Learn more Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Billing

Calculate cloud investments and savings with greater accuracy.

 Learn more Azure App Service 

Use Azure App Service to plan the makeup of your application deployment.

Storage

Connect to storage tooling to deliver high-performance storage to critical workloads when they need it.

 IBM FlashSystem®

Monitor how applications consume resources and generate resourcing actions to provide mission-critical workloads with exactly what they need to perform.

 Learn more EMC VMAX

Understand the resource relationships between storage and your mission-critical applications.

 Learn more HPE 3PAR

Understand how mission-critical workloads consume storage, compute and network resources.

 Learn more NetApp ONTAP

Gain accurate visibility into storage, compute and network resource consumption by mission-critical workloads.

 Learn more Pure Storage

Deliver high-performance storage to critical workloads when they need it.

Virtual desktop infrastructure

Connect to VDI tooling to efficiently use VDI infrastructure, give IT teams insight into your environment and help ensure app performance.

 VMware Horizon

Help ensure app performance and efficient utilization of VDI infrastructure.

