Optimize Kubernetes automation for cost-effective attainment of service level objectives
Use Kubernetes resource optimization to align metrics and mission

You invested in containerization and Kubernetes to reap the benefits of elasticity, resiliency and speed to market. But traditional metrics like availability and latency don’t solve for performance in dynamic multicloud or containerized environments.

For your service level objectives (SLOs) to be meaningful, they need to measure what matters: business impact and customer experience. IBM® Turbonomic® software automatically determines the right resource allocation actions—and when to make them—to help ensure your Kubernetes environments and mission-critical apps get exactly what they need to meet your SLOs.
 
Read how Kubernetes can be enhanced for performance

Managing Kubernetes performance

Analysis Go beyond thresholds For service level objectives (SLOs) to optimize the customer experience, you need constant analysis of application demand and continuous automation. That way, you have a top-down, full-stack source of data truth that enables you to correlate SLOs with dynamic resourcing to Kubernetes clusters.
Rightsizing Container rightsizing Scale container resource requests and limits up or down based on workload demand. Execute the actions in real time or as part of the DevOps deployment process. These actions help reduce cloud costs by accurately provisioning CPU and compute resources.
Resourcing Continuous pod moves When do you need to move a pod? To which node? Automatically move pods to avoid resource congestion and defragment the cluster without disruption.
Resourcing Intelligent cluster scaling When do you scale the cluster? By how much? Turbonomic software can identify when pods have too little or too much cluster capacity and provide actions to adjust accordingly. This helps you manage your Kubernetes resource utilization and focus on overall cost optimization.
Planning Container planning How do you accommodate more growth? With a few clicks, simulate how to optimize your existing environment to unlock capacity for growth. This allows you to expand your digital initiatives while remaining committed to Kubernetes cost and resource management.
Developers, DevOps and SREs don’t need to set thresholds, constraints or autoscaling policies. The Turbonomic platform determines the best resourcing decisions and provides actions you can automate to optimize resource usage. In addition, a unified platform connects all your teams with a common understanding.

 Reduced capacity spend

Microservices architectures running on Kubernetes force developers to make best-guess resourcing decisions. Turbonomic software automatically sizes containers, moves pods and scales clusters based on app demand, helping ensure you are optimizing Kubernetes for performance and cost efficiency.

 Accelerated DevOps

Safely increase the frequency and scale of deployments. Our analytics integrate with your DevOps workflows, helping ensure the performance of new and existing services. Plus, automation helps teams manage multiple tenants across multiple platforms or clouds.

O.C. Tanner optimizes resources and focuses on innovation

To create the most meaningful, engaging experiences, O.C. Tanner is constantly developing its services. But for its developers to do their own great work, they need access to the right resources at the right time within a high-paced, agile environment. This was a significant challenge until the company began using IBM Turbonomic hybrid cloud cost optimization software.

Integrations Integrate with container platforms to achieve app-driven, full-stack management with automated decisions for continuous performance. View all integrations Kubernetes

Manage resources at every layer of the application stack continuously and automatically to help ensure optimal performance.

Automate decisions that simultaneously help ensure performance, minimize cost and maintain compliance.

Help ensure the performance of applications running on EKS and view your EKS clusters alongside other distributions.

Get top-down, app-driven analytics that help ensure the continuous performance of your applications.

Achieve continuous performance and elasticity through automated actions.

Related use cases Sustainable IT

The Turbonomic platform uses intelligent automation to increase utilization, reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, and achieve continuously efficient operations.

 Data center modernization

Turbonomic software automatically optimizes your applications’ resourcing levels while dynamically scaling with business needs in real time. With a modernization strategy you get a more efficient data center and better business outcomes.

 Cloud migration planning

The Turbonomic platform provides easy-to-use cloud migration planning that allows you to optimize your cloud consumption from the start and simplify your cloud migration.
Start your journey to continuous application performance while safely reducing cost.

