You invested in containerization and Kubernetes to reap the benefits of elasticity, resiliency and speed to market. But traditional metrics like availability and latency don’t solve for performance in dynamic multicloud or containerized environments.
For your service level objectives (SLOs) to be meaningful, they need to measure what matters: business impact and customer experience. IBM® Turbonomic® software automatically determines the right resource allocation actions—and when to make them—to help ensure your Kubernetes environments and mission-critical apps get exactly what they need to meet your SLOs.
Developers, DevOps and SREs don’t need to set thresholds, constraints or autoscaling policies. The Turbonomic platform determines the best resourcing decisions and provides actions you can automate to optimize resource usage. In addition, a unified platform connects all your teams with a common understanding.
Microservices architectures running on Kubernetes force developers to make best-guess resourcing decisions. Turbonomic software automatically sizes containers, moves pods and scales clusters based on app demand, helping ensure you are optimizing Kubernetes for performance and cost efficiency.
Safely increase the frequency and scale of deployments. Our analytics integrate with your DevOps workflows, helping ensure the performance of new and existing services. Plus, automation helps teams manage multiple tenants across multiple platforms or clouds.
To create the most meaningful, engaging experiences, O.C. Tanner is constantly developing its services. But for its developers to do their own great work, they need access to the right resources at the right time within a high-paced, agile environment. This was a significant challenge until the company began using IBM Turbonomic hybrid cloud cost optimization software.
The Turbonomic platform uses intelligent automation to increase utilization, reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, and achieve continuously efficient operations.
Turbonomic software automatically optimizes your applications’ resourcing levels while dynamically scaling with business needs in real time. With a modernization strategy you get a more efficient data center and better business outcomes.
The Turbonomic platform provides easy-to-use cloud migration planning that allows you to optimize your cloud consumption from the start and simplify your cloud migration.