Migrating to a cloud platform can be a confusing, time-consuming and expensive process. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform provides easy-to-use cloud migration planning that allows you to optimize your cloud consumption from the start and simplify your cloud migration process. Whether your organization is pursuing a cloud-first, hybrid cloud or multicloud strategy, Turbonomic software can deliver convenient cloud migration planning tools that can accelerate your digital transformation and help you take full advantage of discounted pricing.
How to manage multicloud sprawl and runaway costs with automation
Turbonomic software analyzes the real-time resource needs of application workloads, whether they’re cloud-based or running on-prem. The platform then delivers potential application migration plans that detail specific actions and indicate which cloud configurations will support your workloads if you take a “lift and shift” approach versus an approach that optimizes workloads as part of the migration. This migration assessment strategy can help with cost savings by avoiding expensive lift and shift migrations.
Turbonomic software examines billing and price adjustments negotiated with your cloud service provider and creates migration plans that account for discounted pricing. These cloud migration plans include moving workloads from on-demand to discounted pricing through additional purchases (reserved instances and committed use discounts).
The Turbonomic platform provides a guided workflow to help you configure different scenarios for your organization’s specific cloud solution use case. You can select which workloads you want to migrate and where in your cloud environment you want to migrate them to, as well as your discount pricing and licensing preferences. With these inputs, Turbonomic software then creates a migration plan in minutes.
Experiment with “what if” migration plans based on your entire environment to evaluate various migration strategies across AWS, Azure, and GCP
Model and compare the performance and cost implications of both “lift-and-shift” and optimized migration plans, allowing you to make informed migration decisions
Precisely identify compute and storage requirements from all available options of the AWS, Azure, and GCP service catalogs and account for any reservations, savings plans or committed use discounts you have negotiated with your cloud provider(s)
Foster collaboration between infrastructure, application and DevOps teams around a single source of data
Build a shareable migration plan with precise migration requirements including compute instance types, storage volumes and associated costs
Accelerate migration planning with guided workflows that teams can scope to their specific environments
Identify cost-saving opportunities or required investments during the migration process
Contain unexpected costs after the migration process through continuous optimization
Operationalize scalable, repeatable processes for future workload migrations and cloud consolidations
Turbonomic seamlessly and agentlessly integrates with your cloud provider(s), optimizing cloud costs and assuring application performance
The Turbonomic platform differs from other cloud migration tools in that it enables organizations to better analyze the potential benefits and drawbacks of a “lift and shift migration” versus an optimized cloud adoption strategy. This detailed comparison can help you feel more confident in your cloud migration journey.
“Lift and shift” migrations match current on-premises VM instance and storage tiers to the closest equivalent in the cloud. This method is typically faster, but can be more expensive and can risk performance. Optimized migration strategies examine VM and storage historical utilization metrics to select the best VM/instance type and storage tier in the selected cloud provider’s region. This method helps guarantee workload performance at the lowest cost. Turbonomic software provides detailed plans for both migration strategies that organizations can compare and analyze down to each individual optimization action.
Discover how Turbonomic can help simplify your cloud migration process.
Have a question? Chat with one of our team members.
J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc entered a strategic alliance with Google Cloud and tasked their IT team with migrating the bulk of their compute environment, which included 1,000 virtual machines, 90 Kubernetes clusters, 915 Kubernetes nodes, 27,000 pods and 500 databases, from Microsoft Azure to Google Cloud. Learn how J.B. Hunt used IBM Turbonomic software to execute what would have been a six-to-nine-month project in just 35 business days, with zero downtime.
Using Turbonomic's AI-powered automation and cloud cost optimization solutions, you can continuously help ensure app performance (both traditional and cloud-native) and optimize costs.
Turbonomic automatically optimizes your applications’ resourcing levels while dynamically scaling with business needs in real time. With a modernization strategy you get a more efficient data center and better business outcomes.
Turbonomic provides continuous optimization that you can safely automate. This makes it an ideal platform for cloud operations and engineering teams adopting FinOps to reduce spend, ensure performance and maximize business value.