The Turbonomic platform differs from other cloud migration tools in that it enables organizations to better analyze the potential benefits and drawbacks of a “lift and shift migration” versus an optimized cloud adoption strategy. This detailed comparison can help you feel more confident in your cloud migration journey.

“Lift and shift” migrations match current on-premises VM instance and storage tiers to the closest equivalent in the cloud. This method is typically faster, but can be more expensive and can risk performance. Optimized migration strategies examine VM and storage historical utilization metrics to select the best VM/instance type and storage tier in the selected cloud provider’s region. This method helps guarantee workload performance at the lowest cost. Turbonomic software provides detailed plans for both migration strategies that organizations can compare and analyze down to each individual optimization action.

