Google Kubernetes Engine integration 

How it works

Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) is a managed Kubernetes service that makes building, deploying, upgrading and securing clusters easier. It also provides monitoring views into your GKE clusters. With IBM® Turbonomic® software managing GKE resources, you help ensure the performance of applications running on GKE. Additionally, you can view your GKE clusters alongside other distributions, whether it’s Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Azure Kubernetes Service, Red Hat® OpenShift® or any other upstream version of Kubernetes.

IBM Turbonomic software also stitches Kubernetes container, pod, node and namespace visibility to the rest of the application stack. For even smarter resourcing decisions, IBM Turbonomic software can integrate with AppDynamics and Dynatrace, giving you visibility into the business applications and transactions the Kubernetes platform supports and the relationships between applications and infrastructure.
Data discovered

Entities

  • Services
  • Containers
  • Container pods
  • Container nodes
  • Projects (namespaces)
  • Workload controllers
  • Container specs
  • Volumes
  • Virtual machines

Metrics

  • Response time
  • Transactions
  • vMem
  • vMem request 
  • vCPU
  • vCPU request
  • vCPU throttling
  • vMem request quota 
  • vCPU request quota
  • vMem limit quota
  • vCPU limit quota
  • Infrastructure-dependent commodities 

Actions generated

  • Suspend
  • Resize container up/down
  • Move pod
  • Provision vMem
  • Provision vCPU
  • vMem requests
  • vCPU requests
  • Number of consumers
  • Move virtual machine
  • Move virtual machine storage
  • Reconfigure storage
  • Reconfigure virtual machine

Supported versions

  • IBM Turbonomic software supports all upstream versions of Kubernetes
