Kubernetes integration

Kubernetes is the container platform of choice for most organizations. For containerized and microservice applications running on Kubernetes, the IBM® Turbonomic® platform will automatically manage resources to help ensure performance. IBM Turbonomic software also stitches Kubernetes container, pod, node and namespace visibility to the rest of the application stack.

For even smarter resourcing decisions, the IBM Turbonomic platform can integrate with AppDynamics and Dynatrace, giving you visibility into the business applications and transactions the Kubernetes platform supports and the relationships between applications and infrastructure. Likewise, it can stitch Kubernetes to the underlying infrastructure, whether it is on-prem hypervisors or clouds. This allows you to confidently scale out or up knowing there is enough capacity to support that increase in demand.

