Red Hat OpenShift integration
Automate decisions that simultaneously help ensure performance, minimize cost and maintain compliance
Optimize OpenShift free for 30 days Book a live demo
Red Hat OpenShift integration for IBM Turbonomic illustration
How it works

Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside ibm.com) is an open-source container application platform based on Kubernetes. IBM® Turbonomic® software manages the Kubernetes resources within OpenShift for you, generating specific automatable actions that continuously help ensure the health of your applications running on OpenShift.
Automation unlocks the business value of Red Hat OpenShift
Data discovered

Entities

  • Containers
  • Pods
  • Nodes
  • Projects (namespaces) 
  • Workload
  • Container specs

Metrics

  • Container CPU limits and requests
  • Container memory limits and requests
  • Pod density
  • Node CPU utilization and request allocation 
  • Node memory utilization and request allocation
  • Namespace quotas

Actions generated

  • Container vertical scaling with historical context
  • Pod moves (rescheduling)
  • Cluster scaling

Note: All actions can be simulated (capacity planning) 

Supported versions

  • Red Hat OpenShift 3.9+
More container platform integrations

Red Hat OpenShift integration is one of several container platform integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to container platforms to achieve app-driven, full-stack management with automated decisions for continuous performance.

 View all integrations Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS)

Achieve app-driven, full-stack management with automated decisions for continuous performance and view your EKS clusters alongside other distributions.

 Learn more Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

Get top-down, app-driven analytics that help ensure the continuous performance of your applications.

 Learn more Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Achieve continuous performance and elasticity through automated actions.

 Learn more Kubernetes

Manage resources at every layer of the application stack continuously and automatically to help ensure optimal performance.

 Learn more
It’s time you Turbo

Start your journey to continuous application performance while safely reducing cost.

Try Turbonomic for free Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Education Community Pricing Resources