Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside ibm.com) is an open-source container application platform based on Kubernetes. IBM® Turbonomic® software manages the Kubernetes resources within OpenShift for you, generating specific automatable actions that continuously help ensure the health of your applications running on OpenShift.
Entities
Metrics
Actions generated
Note: All actions can be simulated (capacity planning)
Supported versions
Red Hat OpenShift integration is one of several container platform integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to container platforms to achieve app-driven, full-stack management with automated decisions for continuous performance.
Achieve app-driven, full-stack management with automated decisions for continuous performance and view your EKS clusters alongside other distributions.
Get top-down, app-driven analytics that help ensure the continuous performance of your applications.
Achieve continuous performance and elasticity through automated actions.
Manage resources at every layer of the application stack continuously and automatically to help ensure optimal performance.