Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) is a managed Kubernetes service that makes building, deploying and upgrading clusters easier. It also provides basic views into your AKS clusters. With IBM® Turbonomic® managing AKS resources, you help ensure the performance of applications running on AKS. Additionally, you can view your AKS clusters alongside other distributions, whether it’s Amazon EKS, Google GKE, Red Hat® OpenShift® or any other upstream version of Kubernetes.

IBM Turbonomic software also stitches Kubernetes container, pod, node and namespace visibility to the rest of the application stack. For even smarter resourcing decisions, IBM Turbonomic software can integrate with AppDynamics and Dynatrace, giving you visibility into the business applications and transactions the Kubernetes platform supports and the relationships between applications and infrastructure. Likewise, IBM Turbonomic software can stitch Kubernetes to the underlying infrastructure, whether that is on-prem hypervisors or clouds. You can confidently scale out or up knowing that there is enough capacity to support that increase in demand.

