Azure cost optimization 

Microsoft Azure is Microsoft’s infrastructure platform for the public cloud. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform integrates with Azure through an Azure service principal and leverages Azure Resource Manager.

The Turbonomic platform continuously generates actions that optimize Azure VMs, databases and disks based on real-time demand. Its prescribed actions help ensure performance, while minimizing cost. Additionally, the Turbonomic platform manages your reserved instances (RI) inventory and directs actions that maximize RI utilization and coverage, all through the lens of application performance.

Note: In order to enable Azure RI awareness and negotiated rates, you must provide the Turbonomic platform with access to the Microsoft Enterprise Agreement rates through the Microsoft Enterprise Agreement target.