Azure cost optimization 

Microsoft Azure is Microsoft’s infrastructure platform for the public cloud. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform integrates with Azure through an Azure service principal and leverages Azure Resource Manager.
The Turbonomic platform continuously generates actions that optimize Azure VMs, databases and disks based on real-time demand. Its prescribed actions help ensure performance, while minimizing cost. Additionally, the Turbonomic platform manages your reserved instances (RI) inventory and directs actions that maximize RI utilization and coverage, all through the lens of application performance.
Note: In order to enable Azure RI awareness and negotiated rates, you must provide the Turbonomic platform with access to the Microsoft Enterprise Agreement rates through the Microsoft Enterprise Agreement target.
SaaS or on-prem
Agentlessly connects to your Azure account(s) via API with read only credentials
Integrates with Azure Resource Manager to pull all metrics and metadata
Discovers Azure entities and begins generating optimization actions within 60 minutes
Virtual machines (Azure VMs)
Disks
Database servers (SQL and Dedicated SQL Pools)
Zones
Regions including Azure Government
VM vCPU
VM vMemory (if enabled)
VM storage access (IOPS)
VM net throughput
VM I/O throughput
VM storage amount
VM reserved instance coverage
Database vMemory
Database vCPU
Database storage amount
Database I/O throughput
Database cache hit rate
Database connections
RI inventory
RI coverage (VMs)
Scale Azure VM up/down to different type or tier (including RIs)
Stop/start Azure VM (known as ‘parking’)
Scale disks up/down
Delete unattached disks
Scale database up/down
Suspend database (dedicated SQL pools)
Buy RI for region
Maximize utilization of existing reserved instances and savings plans, and identify opportunities to increase discount coverage
Support rapid release cycles by modeling and optimizing costs through “what if” planning scenarios
Cost-consciously auto-scale to match workload demands, eliminating underutilization and overprovisioning while maintaining performance
Model and compare the performance and cost implications of both “lift-and-shift” and optimized migration plans, mapping your existing workloads to best fit Azure VMs and disk families and types—as they are, and then optimized
Foster collaboration between cloud, application and DevOps teams around a single source of data
Accelerate workloads onto Azure through scalable, repeatable processes for future workload migrations and cloud consolidations
Automatically discover and map interdependencies between AKS services, containers, specs, pods, workload controllers, namespaces, clusters and virtual machines
Continuously optimize Kubernetes performance and cost via automated container rightsizing, pod moves, cluster scaling and planning
Turbonomic’s full-stack visualization, intelligent automation, AI-powered insights, and patented abstraction enable you to manage all of your organization's Azure accounts—in addition to other public cloud and on-premises data center environments—from a single pane of glass.
Contain cloud spend while preserving application performance with automatable cloud cost optimization tools.
Expedite cloud migration initiatives with accurate, easy-to-use cloud migration planning capabilities.
Optimize Kubernetes automation for cost-effective attainment of service level objectives.
Microsoft Azure integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
Optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.