The Microsoft Enterprise Agreement provides the most value to organizations with at least 500 users or devices that want flexibility in buying cloud services and software licenses under one agreement. Configuring the Enterprise Agreement with IBM® Turbonomic® software allows you to leverage custom pricing to calculate workload size and reserved instances (RI) coverage for your Azure environment.
Microsoft Enterprise Agreement integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
Optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
Calculate cloud investments and savings as resourcing actions are prescribed.
Optimize Azure VMs, databases and volumes based on real-time demand with continuously generated actions.
Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.
Calculate cloud investments and savings with greater accuracy.
Use Azure App Service to plan the makeup of your application deployment.