Microsoft Enterprise Agreement integration
Leverage custom pricing to calculate workload size and reserved instances coverage for your Azure environment
Microsoft Enterprise Agreement integration for IBM Turbonomic illustration
How it works

The Microsoft Enterprise Agreement provides the most value to organizations with at least 500 users or devices that want flexibility in buying cloud services and software licenses under one agreement. Configuring the Enterprise Agreement with IBM® Turbonomic® software allows you to leverage custom pricing to calculate workload size and reserved instances (RI) coverage for your Azure environment.
More public cloud integrations

Microsoft Enterprise Agreement integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

