Azure App Service integration
Plan the makeup of your application deployment
How it works

Azure App Service is a platform as a service (PaaS) offering from Microsoft. IBM® Turbonomic® software discovers Azure App Service and plans the makeup of your deployment.

Azure App Service appears as “app component specs” on the IBM Turbonomic platform and the plans that define the underlying compute resources appear as “virtual machine specs.” To discover these with IBM Turbonomic software, users must provide permissions to support all the actions they want to perform.
More public cloud integrations

Azure App Service integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.

 Microsoft Azure

Optimize Azure VMs, databases and volumes based on real-time demand with continuously generated actions.

 Microsoft Enterprise Agreement

Leverage custom pricing to calculate workload size and reserved instances coverage for your Azure environment.

 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)


Match application demand to Google Cloud Platform’s configuration options continuously and in real time.

 

 Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Billing


Calculate cloud investments and savings with greater accuracy.

 

 
