Azure App Service is a platform as a service (PaaS) offering from Microsoft. IBM® Turbonomic® software discovers Azure App Service and plans the makeup of your deployment.
Azure App Service appears as “app component specs” on the IBM Turbonomic platform and the plans that define the underlying compute resources appear as “virtual machine specs.” To discover these with IBM Turbonomic software, users must provide permissions to support all the actions they want to perform.
Azure App Service integration is one of several public cloud integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to public cloud tooling to optimize your environment, including reserved instances inventory, with continuously generated actions based on real-time demand.
