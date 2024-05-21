Building a FinOps solution for all with the IBM FinOps suite

This past fall, we announced the first product integration between IBM Cloudability and IBM Turbonomic. This initial integration enabled FinOps practitioners to surface key optimization metrics from Turbonomic within the Cloudability interface, which can help facilitate deeper cost analysis and partnership between engineering, business and finance teams. In the age of AI, where technology budgets are under extraordinary scrutiny, we have continued our investment in FinOps to help our customers reallocate their spend on what matters — innovation and customer experiences. Today we are excited to announce the IBM FinOps suite.

The IBM FinOps suite brings together a FinOps solution for all. Through combining the capabilities of Cloudability and Turbonomic in one unified IBM Cloudability Premium product, IBM offers a solution for all practitioners, at all maturity levels. Whether you are focused on the Inform, Optimize, or Operate phase of your FinOps journey, IBM FinOps is designed to advance your practice with capabilities that help make cloud a competitive advantage for your business. The IBM FinOps suite is engineered to increase the value of cloud investments while ensuring that applications get the resources they need to perform across public cloud, private cloud, and containers. As your FinOps practice matures, and you adopt more cloud-native applications, our solutions are designed to grow with you by offering advanced insights, planning, and automation.