Founded in 1969, Natura &Co is a cosmetics company headquartered in Brazil that serves customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia. The sixth largest direct sales company in the world, Natura is known for its innovative culture and its mission to offer beauty and personal care solutions in a conscious and responsible manner, growing its business while also helping to preserve the environment and promote sustainability.

Natura has a robust infrastructure, logistics and digital technology base that support a range of business-critical applications such as its e-commerce platform, which is utilized by sales reps all over the world. Due to IT investments made in recent years, the company has achieved the best level of service in its history. “Today we are managing thousands of workloads across VMware, AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI and Kubernetes. We are increasing more and more services, so cost reduction is a main motivator when we look for a new tool,” explains Dennys Ber, Manager of Natura’s IT department.

Even though Natura’s legacy system was fully functional, Ber knew that in order to optimize performance and effectively manage cost in the long run, the team would need to take a more proactive approach to allocating resources. It was time to look for a platform that would allow Natura to automate resource management and allow its multicloud environment to become self-healing.

Ber aimed to reduce time devoted to “war rooms” and free up the team to focus on strategic initiatives that would advance business-level goals rather than solve ad hoc IT problems. He was also looking for ways to achieve consistent alignment across a multinational team of engineers and systems administrators. “We needed to find a way to reduce the team’s manual work and implement a solution that could make our environment become self-healing,” Ber notes. This is when the team turned to ScaleUP Consultoria and the IBM® Turbonomic® solution.