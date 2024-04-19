Making the right technology investment decisions today is critical to building competitive advantage, fueling innovation and driving ROI. However, dispersed, unreliable data and time-consuming, error prone processes can lead to bloated budgets, ineffective planning and missed opportunities. Organizations need simplified, integrated and automated solutions to help optimize IT spend, improve operations and drive greater financial returns.

Apptio intelligently structures vast amounts of technology-spend and enterprise-operational data to deliver actionable insights that business, finance and technology leaders can use to work better together. Apptio ingests, aggregates and normalizes spend, cost, consumption, performance and attribute data from disparate systems, including cloud vendors. This complete, connected understanding of your technology spend and the value each dollar returns to your business allows you to confidently prioritize work, embrace the cloud and optimize your technology investments.