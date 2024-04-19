Home IT automation Apptio Apptio, an IBM Company
Apptio is a family of technology financial management, cloud financial management and enterprise agile planning software products that allow you to tie your tech investments to clear business value.

Making the right technology investment decisions today is critical to building competitive advantage, fueling innovation and driving ROI. However, dispersed, unreliable data and time-consuming, error prone processes can lead to bloated budgets, ineffective planning and missed opportunities. Organizations need simplified, integrated and automated solutions to help optimize IT spend, improve operations and drive greater financial returns.

Apptio intelligently structures vast amounts of technology-spend and enterprise-operational data to deliver actionable insights that business, finance and technology leaders can use to work better together. Apptio ingests, aggregates and normalizes spend, cost, consumption, performance and attribute data from disparate systems, including cloud vendors. This complete, connected understanding of your technology spend and the value each dollar returns to your business allows you to confidently prioritize work, embrace the cloud and optimize your technology investments.
Benefits Make cloud a competitive advantage

Allocate cloud costs, enable team ownership and reduce cloud waste. Cut multicloud costs and accurately allocate 100% of cloud spend.

 Unlock the value of tech investments

Cut unnecessary tech spend, accelerate forecasting cycles and adapt quickly in a challenging environment. Reduce app TCO by 25% and cut planning cycles by 75%.

 Accelerate business agility everywhere

Dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while ensuring continuous alignment to business strategy. Improve forecasting accuracy by 90%.
Apptio products
IBM Apptio IBM Apptio unlocks the resources to accelerate business strategies by streamlining applications and operations and unifying financial and operational data into an industry-standard taxonomy of cost categories and hierarchies. Explore IBM Apptio
 IBM Cloudability IBM Cloudability ingests, normalizes and structures billing data across all major cloud providers to deliver single-pane-of-glass cost visibility. It brings financial accountability to public cloud’s variable, consumption-based spend model. Explore IBM Cloudability Explore IBM Cloudability pricing
IBM Targetprocess IBM Targetprocess enables organizations to rapidly scale agile practices and accelerate business agility. It integrates directly with IBM Apptio, enabling enterprises to track the costs of their agile programs and optimize their investments. Explore IBM Targetprocess
Features Datalink

Easily automate the ingestion of data from over 350 sources with intelligent connectors. Schedule connectors to pull data in on a regular basis and receive alerts and notifications when connectors complete an upload.

 Explore Datalink Apptio TBM Unified Model (ATUM)

Our best-practice implementation of Technology Business Management (TBM), ATUM leverages the TBM taxonomy to marry cost data from corporate finance with data about IT and business products and services.

 Explore ATUM Apptio BI

Apptio BI identifies valuable opportunities and helps convert them to reality through integrated goal tracking. Make smarter decisions faster by creating and sharing the analytics that matter most to your business.

 Explore Apptio BI Comments and collaboration

Enable stakeholders through comments, @mentions and notifications to contribute timely feedback and analysis on your data and reports, thereby accelerating decision making without leaving the platform.

 Explore comments and collaboration
Case studies Leveraging Cloudability to gain end-to-end cloud cost transparency and dynamic scalability

Learn how TUI’s IBM Cloudability implementation ultimately allowed them to demonstrate the value of their cloud spend and strategy while keeping their cloud costs low and maintaining agility in operations.

 Flutter Entertainment is increasing agility by betting on transparency with Apptio

Learn how IBM Targetprocess has not only allowed UK&I to bring brands together but also has demonstrated value back to the business in terms of insightful data.
Resources The CIO’s Handbook for IT Cost Optimization

Use this guide and explore four ways to optimize your IT costs using prescriptive questions to make your analysis crisp and your conclusions actionable.

 Operationalize FinOps with IBM Turbonomic

Maximize your return on IT investments through automation that helps eliminate overspending in hybrid and multi cloud environments.

 FinOps: A New Approach to Cloud Financial Management

Use this guide to see how a FinOps operating model can help you maximize the value of the cloud and bring your technology, business and finance teams together for greater collaboration and smarter spending.

Whether you want to unlock the value of your tech investments or make cloud your competitive advantage, Apptio helps you drive better business outcomes with the power of trusted, actionable insights.

