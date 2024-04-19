Apptio is a family of technology financial management, cloud financial management and enterprise agile planning software products that allow you to tie your tech investments to clear business value.
Making the right technology investment decisions today is critical to building competitive advantage, fueling innovation and driving ROI. However, dispersed, unreliable data and time-consuming, error prone processes can lead to bloated budgets, ineffective planning and missed opportunities. Organizations need simplified, integrated and automated solutions to help optimize IT spend, improve operations and drive greater financial returns.
Apptio intelligently structures vast amounts of technology-spend and enterprise-operational data to deliver actionable insights that business, finance and technology leaders can use to work better together. Apptio ingests, aggregates and normalizes spend, cost, consumption, performance and attribute data from disparate systems, including cloud vendors. This complete, connected understanding of your technology spend and the value each dollar returns to your business allows you to confidently prioritize work, embrace the cloud and optimize your technology investments.
Allocate cloud costs, enable team ownership and reduce cloud waste. Cut multicloud costs and accurately allocate 100% of cloud spend.
Cut unnecessary tech spend, accelerate forecasting cycles and adapt quickly in a challenging environment. Reduce app TCO by 25% and cut planning cycles by 75%.
Dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while ensuring continuous alignment to business strategy. Improve forecasting accuracy by 90%.
Easily automate the ingestion of data from over 350 sources with intelligent connectors. Schedule connectors to pull data in on a regular basis and receive alerts and notifications when connectors complete an upload.
Our best-practice implementation of Technology Business Management (TBM), ATUM leverages the TBM taxonomy to marry cost data from corporate finance with data about IT and business products and services.
Apptio BI identifies valuable opportunities and helps convert them to reality through integrated goal tracking. Make smarter decisions faster by creating and sharing the analytics that matter most to your business.
Enable stakeholders through comments, @mentions and notifications to contribute timely feedback and analysis on your data and reports, thereby accelerating decision making without leaving the platform.
