Lot and the Electrolux team have long tackled both challenges using IBM® Netcool® solutions as their integrated global IT operations management platform. And just as Electrolux continually finds new ways to enhance its appliances, Lot and team are now adopting AI-driven automation capabilities from the current evolution of the IBM Netcool platform, IBM Cloud Pak® for Watson AIOps.

Lot sees potential to gain critical efficiency by using machine learning to automate what’s known in IT as event correlation. “Events” are pieces of data about the functioning of the myriad elements in the IT environment. They cover a very wide range of phenomena, and the large majority of events do not indicate actual problems. Event correlation means grouping related events into “instances” to gain a much clearer picture of where actual problems are.

Lot provides an elementary example: “Imagine someone accidentally disconnects a network router that’s connected to ten computers. That creates 11 different events, but there’s only one real problem: the router needs to be reconnected.” Those 11 events are really just a single instance. “But that would be a single drop in our ocean,” says Lot. “We see about 100,000 events per day.” The faster IT ops managers like Lot can view instances instead of events, the faster they can pinpoint actual problems and address them. Lot describes it vividly: “It is so important in this huge ocean to identify exactly the drop of venom that you have to remove to save your life.

Traditionally, however, event correlation means having a team of people spending a lot of time manually analyzing event alarms and finding correlations. “In one year,” says Lot, “we fix the same type of issue 1,000 times. And we’ve had people spending one hour managing these activities manually.” Now, by implementing expertise-based rules into AI, Electrolux can automate and greatly accelerate that work.

Electrolux is just beginning to incorporate this kind of AI-powered automation, but Lot sees it as a very important step. “Sizing the difference amongst events and incidents is the first step to a complete AI management of operations, and probably the one that can bring the fastest return on investment in self-learning technologies.”

It’s not just about the bottom line, either. Rather than displacing human intelligence, Lot sees the potential for AI to promote employees’ expertise. “We need to invest in changing our minds. We have to explain why we should remove manual activities from operators who perform those activities very well.” By automating a menial task that consumes 1,000 hours a year, not only can Electrolux recoup much of that time, but the operators’ expertise can be applied to more valuable, higher-level tasks. Examples include identifying new correlation criteria that can be fed to the Watson AIOps solution, or refining rules and actions based on local conditions. It creates a virtuous circle, says Lot: automation saving time that can be reallocated to enriching the automation. Meanwhile, the operators can enrich their own expertise.

Moving forward, Lot is exploring containerization of the monitoring solution. Working with IBM, he recently completed a dev environment on the IBM Cloud Pak solution’s Red Hat® OpenShift® container platform, and he and his team are now testing the Watson AIOps capabilities as containerized solutions on OpenShift. The current monitoring environment is deployed largely on premises, but Lot thinks that deploying containerized versions on Electrolux’s Microsoft Azure cloud platform could be a more efficient, effective way to deliver monitoring updates and new features across the heterogeneous landscape.