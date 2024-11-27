SIXT turned to to IBM Instana® Observability for support in terms of visibility and simplicity. According to Andreas Klinger, Senior Director, Cloud Engineering, at SIXT, the increased visibility has helped SIXT for several years. “[IBM] Instana Observability works for us in many ways and supports our platform area mission to enable our engineering teams to build, run and operate their cloud-native products with the insight needed to troubleshoot issues and achieve speedy recovery.” Klinger cites three key examples where his team has focused their use of IBM Instana Observability: migrating to the cloud, simplifying the cloud environment and leveraging new technologies to help grow their business.

Migrating applications and services to AWS

In 2023, IBM Instana Observability was highly important for the company’s cloud migration project. Dring the migration actions, performance issues were detected due to a routing table config issue called a black hole. Using the IBM Instana capabilities enabled the team to quickly investigate and ultimately resolve the issue.

By using the detailed insights of IBM Instana into running workloads, SIXT discovered the issue occurred in one availability zone and quickly identified misconfigured routing settings. As a result, timely correction and completion of the cloud services migration was performed within schedule. It also provided rapid detection of service connectivity problems preproduction and effective utilization of tracing capabilities to pinpoint traffic flow disruptions across virtual private clouds (VPCs).

Automating the end-to-end infrastructure

Currently, SIXT is leveraging the following new capabilities in IBM Instana Observability:

Automatic discovery to map applications effortlessly, gaining instantaneous visibility into services and their intricate relationships





End-to-end tracing to facilitate comprehensive analysis of requests traversing numerous services, highlighting areas prone to congestion and lag





Correlation of infrastructure elements, ranging from services down to individual Kubernetes pods and containers, thereby linking hardware performance closely with software execution





Customizable dashboards that empower engineers to tailor views displaying vital metrics and indicators unique to their responsibilities, enabling them to focus on innovation instead of incident management“The new capabilities in {IBM] Instana Observability help us increase the reliability, availability and serviceability of our products and services,” Klinger said, “and offer a much better experience to our customers.”

“[IBM] Instana offers us end-to-end tracing, starting from a customer clicking a button down to a microservice processing requests asynchronously,” added Christian Becker, Staff Engineer, Site Reliability Engineering at SIXT.

Integration with OpenTelemetry technology

Looking ahead, SIXT plans to integrate OpenTelemetry standards across diverse programming frameworks to unify observability across its technology stack. “By adopting OpenTelemetry, we aim to establish a consistent telemetry format that can be used to capture trace and metric data across multiple platforms and services and further improve the visibility and control over our service interactions and dependencies,” Klinger said.