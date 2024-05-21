The SaaS version of IBM Sterling OMS facilitates real-time order and inventory management for many brands that are household names in the US and internationally, from massive online marketplaces to popular shops for fashion apparel and children’s gifts. For these companies, if the OMS system falters, even for a minute, it is money lost; during Black Friday or other seasonal peaks, it could be millions.

The Sterling OMS team at IBM understands what is at stake, and it commits to a service-level agreement (SLA) of 99.9999% uptime for customers. But making good on this SLA is no simple task.

IBM Sterling OMS SaaS technology stack

Database components: IBM® Db2®, NoSQL, Cassandra, MongoDB, Elastic Search

Messaging: IBM MQ, Kafka

Software defined networking (SDN): istio Service Mesh

Apache Spark and Apache Hadoop to support AI workloads

20+ IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service clusters, 900+ worker nodes, 60,000 active containers

Coming soon: Large Language Model (LLM) AI use cases to enhance services for call centers

The SaaS OMS solution hosts more than 300 client environments and integrates them with a diverse technology stack. “Each customer environment is both complex and unique,” says Pradeep Nanjundaswamy, Director of Order Management Development at IBM. “For any implementation, there is a minimum of around 20 integrations with external systems such as payment systems, ERP and delivery services.” Monitoring performance across the whole heterogeneous stack is a must; each component is critical to overall high availability.