Speed up your digital transformation by simplifying technology integrations. Implement complex omnichannel order fulfillment processes, including real-time inventory and warehouse management, curbside pickup, ship from store, and buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS). The IBM Sterling Order Management platform not only offers an intuitive interface with accessible functionality and notifications, but also extends its capabilities through key add-ons:

Each add-on is designed to seamlessly integrate with the core IBM Sterling Order Management system, optimizing your e-commerce management and fulfillment centers operations. With IBM Sterling Order Management, you can merge all your sales channels onto one fulfillment platform that helps you accurately track inventory levels, coordinate third-party logistics and organize customer orders, shipping options and returns management, all while reducing shipping costs. The platform’s cloud-based tools and apps make your e-commerce platform and warehouse management system smarter, transforming your large or small business into its own fulfillment company.