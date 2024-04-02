Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Order Management IBM Sterling Order Management

Deliver the perfect order with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment solution built for sustainability

Smart order fulfillment with IBM Sterling® Order Management

Speed up your digital transformation by simplifying technology integrations. Implement complex omnichannel order fulfillment processes, including real-time inventory and warehouse management, curbside pickup, ship from store, and buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS). The IBM Sterling Order Management platform not only offers an intuitive interface with accessible functionality and notifications, but also extends its capabilities through key add-ons: 

Each add-on is designed to seamlessly integrate with the core IBM Sterling Order Management system, optimizing your e-commerce management and fulfillment centers operations. With IBM Sterling Order Management, you can merge all your sales channels onto one fulfillment platform that helps you accurately track inventory levels, coordinate third-party logistics and organize customer orders, shipping options and returns management, all while reducing shipping costs. The platform’s cloud-based tools and apps make your e-commerce platform and warehouse management system smarter, transforming your large or small business into its own fulfillment company.
The 2023 Order Management Market

Explore this IHL research study to see the key trends and drivers that make the IBM Sterling Order Management system a leader in the market.

Why choose IBM? 3 weeks

3 weeks time-to-market deployment of ship-from-store.1

 4.2 M

USD 4.2 million in new profit from improved order management.

 170%

170% ROI in three years by using technology to minimize costs.
Benefits Enhance the customer experience

Keep customer promises with seamless order fulfillment management and execution across every channel.

 Maximize inventory productivity

Meet peak-period demand and avoid overpromising, losing sales, improper routing or incurring unexpected charges.

 Use omnichannel capabilities

Empower customers to engage however and whenever they want with multichannel e-commerce orders.

 Improve operational margin

Automate processes and workflows, increase stock levels and inventory turns and minimize shipping expenses with ship-to-store options.

 Harness advanced intelligence

Draw on AI-powered insights to scale e-commerce business, fulfillment operations and maximize profitability.

 Accelerate transformation

Simplify technology complexity with quick implementation to fast-track customer experiences.
Case studies Fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivers consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management. JOANN stores quickly pivoted amid disruptions to be more resilient and customer-centric by expanding omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. Home improvement retailer hagebau drives higher customer satisfaction with an integrated order management system.
Our mission is about creating a personal experience and we’ve instituted massive platform changes with IBM… that are much more individualized, localized and connected across channels and markets. Jim Cruickshank Vice President of Digital Development and Retail Technology Pandora We have some excellent logistic systems plus we use the IBM Sterling Order Management system, of course. When customer behavior changes, we need our technology platform to react to that. A flexible architecture enables us to pivot and know where we’re investing our time. Ope Bakare Vice President and Chief Enterprise Architect Hudson’s Bay Company and Saks Fifth Avenue
Recognition and awards

IBM Sterling Order Management is ranked Leader in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report for Order Management, flow of goods, tracking and shipping.

Ways to buy

Which order management system (OMS) deployment model is right for you?

 OMS on SaaS

Run order management software as a service on the IBM Cloud® platform.

 OMS on hybrid cloud

Use IBM-provided certified containers and Red Hat® OpenShift® on the IBM Cloud platform. Orchestrate a multi-cloud deployment on any cloud of your choice or in your on-premises environment, employing DevOps best practices.

 OMS on premises

Deploy OMS in the traditional method behind your firewall. Use your installed infrastructure and manage hardware provisioning to scale up and down as needed.
Resources

Learn more about the IBM Sterling Order Management system.

 IBM Sterling Order Management benefits calculator

Calculate the benefits of using IBM Sterling Order Management to help support your marketplace sustainability goals while delivering on more customer promises with smart omnichannel order fulfillment.

 Transforming B2C and B2B Customer Experiences with Omnichannel Order Fulfillment

Read the IDC report to learn how retailers can meet customer demands by understanding what inventory is available to promise and delivering on that promise.

 IBM Sterling Order Management solution brief

Explore ways to deliver optimal customer experiences with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment platform.

Related products

Customize your order management platform with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management.

 IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising

Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery.

 IBM Sterling® Configure, Price and Quote

Transform and automate the configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services.

 IBM Sterling® Call Center

Give your customer service representatives access to critical order fulfillment system features in a UI designed for call centers.

 Supply chain services

Build resilient, agile and sustainable supply chains with the help of consulting services.

Footnotes

¹ The Total Economic Impact of IBM Sterling Order Management, Forrester Consulting, July 2020