Speed up your digital transformation by simplifying technology integrations. Implement complex omnichannel order fulfillment processes, including real-time inventory and warehouse management, curbside pickup, ship from store, and buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS). The IBM Sterling Order Management platform not only offers an intuitive interface with accessible functionality and notifications, but also extends its capabilities through key add-ons:
Each add-on is designed to seamlessly integrate with the core IBM Sterling Order Management system, optimizing your e-commerce management and fulfillment centers operations. With IBM Sterling Order Management, you can merge all your sales channels onto one fulfillment platform that helps you accurately track inventory levels, coordinate third-party logistics and organize customer orders, shipping options and returns management, all while reducing shipping costs. The platform’s cloud-based tools and apps make your e-commerce platform and warehouse management system smarter, transforming your large or small business into its own fulfillment company.
3 weeks time-to-market deployment of ship-from-store.1
USD 4.2 million in new profit from improved order management.
170% ROI in three years by using technology to minimize costs.
Keep customer promises with seamless order fulfillment management and execution across every channel.
Meet peak-period demand and avoid overpromising, losing sales, improper routing or incurring unexpected charges.
Empower customers to engage however and whenever they want with multichannel e-commerce orders.
Automate processes and workflows, increase stock levels and inventory turns and minimize shipping expenses with ship-to-store options.
Draw on AI-powered insights to scale e-commerce business, fulfillment operations and maximize profitability.
Simplify technology complexity with quick implementation to fast-track customer experiences.
IBM Sterling Order Management is ranked Leader in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report for Order Management, flow of goods, tracking and shipping.
Which order management system (OMS) deployment model is right for you?
Run order management software as a service on the IBM Cloud® platform.
Use IBM-provided certified containers and Red Hat® OpenShift® on the IBM Cloud platform. Orchestrate a multi-cloud deployment on any cloud of your choice or in your on-premises environment, employing DevOps best practices.
Deploy OMS in the traditional method behind your firewall. Use your installed infrastructure and manage hardware provisioning to scale up and down as needed.
Customize your order management platform with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management.
Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery.
Transform and automate the configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services.
Give your customer service representatives access to critical order fulfillment system features in a UI designed for call centers.
Build resilient, agile and sustainable supply chains with the help of consulting services.