Customers expect suppliers to provide current product and inventory information and to deliver orders to the correct address within the promised time frame, regardless of the order placement method. Suppliers must accurately capture orders, verify delivery addresses and consolidate shipments to minimize fulfillment costs.
IBM Sterling® Call Center is a comprehensive web-based order management tool that offers a single view of customer transactions however the customer shops. Customer service representatives (CSRs) can create, view and perform complex order modification tasks with a holistic view of all transactions. This builds a seamless omnichannel experience that reduces call handling times and improves the overall customer experience.
Rich operations around process modeling, order sourcing, inventory management and monitoring.
Refined external integration points, including front-end, payment and address verification systems.
Single access to all commerce information needed to enable a seamless omnichannel experience.
Create, search and modify existing orders.
Add, search and manage customer details.
Create, view and track returns and exchanges.
Learn how to use the IBM Sterling Call Center application to promote customer satisfaction, apply and resolve order holds, cancel orders, manage shipments and handle price adjustments and order payments.
Find out more about the adoption of a carbon design system with an angular-based UI that gives a consistent experience cross all IBM Sterling® Order Management UI applications.
Explore key trends and drivers in the order management software market as identified in this IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program research study. See why IBM Sterling Order Management is the leader in the market.
Jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora optimizes e-commerce and its digital customer experience with a cloud-based order management platform.
