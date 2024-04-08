Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Order Management Call Center IBM Sterling Call Center 

Fulfill complex order modification tasks with a comprehensive web-based order management application

Order, fill and return from anywhere

Customers expect suppliers to provide current product and inventory information and to deliver orders to the correct address within the promised time frame, regardless of the order placement method. Suppliers must accurately capture orders, verify delivery addresses and consolidate shipments to minimize fulfillment costs.

IBM Sterling® Call Center is a comprehensive web-based order management tool that offers a single view of customer transactions however the customer shops. Customer service representatives (CSRs) can create, view and perform complex order modification tasks with a holistic view of all transactions. This builds a seamless omnichannel experience that reduces call handling times and improves the overall customer experience.

Benefits Functionality

Rich operations around process modeling, order sourcing, inventory management and monitoring.

 Simplification

Refined external integration points, including front-end, payment and address verification systems.

 Comprehensive

Single access to all commerce information needed to enable a seamless omnichannel experience.
Features Order creation

Create, search and modify existing orders.

 Customer inquiry

Add, search and manage customer details.

 Order returns and exchanges

Create, view and track returns and exchanges.

How customers use it

Customer inquiry CSRs can track submitted orders by order number, email or phone number to review details and shipment status.
Order creation Customers can place orders with a CSR or on the web and choose either in-store pickup or home delivery.
Order modification Customers can request order modifications through the call center where CSRs can help to cancel or add items.
Returns and exchanges CSRs help process exchanges or returns for a refund with a customer order number and reason for return.
Resources IBM Sterling Call Center capabilities

Learn how to use the IBM Sterling Call Center application to promote customer satisfaction, apply and resolve order holds, cancel orders, manage shipments and handle price adjustments and order payments.

Product usefulness and ease of use

Find out more about the adoption of a carbon design system with an angular-based UI that gives a consistent experience cross all IBM Sterling® Order Management UI applications.

 The Order Management Market

Explore key trends and drivers in the order management software market as identified in this IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program research study. See why IBM Sterling Order Management is the leader in the market.

Case studies Pandora Jewellery

Jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora optimizes e-commerce and its digital customer experience with a cloud-based order management platform.
Related products

Customize your order management system with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management or extend its capabilities through additional add-ons.

 IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising

Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery.

 IBM Sterling® Configure, Price and Quote

Transform and automate the configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services for your retail business.

 IBM Sterling® Store Engagement

Help store associates provide superior customer service, increasing customer engagement and larger cart sizes.

 IBM Sterling® Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency

Manage your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by AI and machine learning.

