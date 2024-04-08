Customers expect suppliers to provide current product and inventory information and to deliver orders to the correct address within the promised time frame, regardless of the order placement method. Suppliers must accurately capture orders, verify delivery addresses and consolidate shipments to minimize fulfillment costs.

IBM Sterling® Call Center is a comprehensive web-based order management tool that offers a single view of customer transactions however the customer shops. Customer service representatives (CSRs) can create, view and perform complex order modification tasks with a holistic view of all transactions. This builds a seamless omnichannel experience that reduces call handling times and improves the overall customer experience.

