IBM Sterling® Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency delivers comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility by seamlessly integrating data from disparate sources. This enhanced visibility enables proactive disruption anticipation and agile response strategies, significantly improving your supply chain's resilience. When you have visibility across these data sources, you can employ business rules to promptly identify discrepancies and challenges within the order and shipment lifecycle. Additionally, this allows for the detection of disparities between planned and actual performance.

The extension also offers the ability to upgrade to extra application modules, unlocking powerful features such as product provenance traceability, product carbon footprint reporting and management of suppliers' emissions.