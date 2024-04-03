Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency IBM Sterling Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency

Orchestrate your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by AI and machine learning

Read the solution brief
Improve supply chain resiliency by anticipating disruptions with AI

IBM Sterling® Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency delivers comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility by seamlessly integrating data from disparate sources. This enhanced visibility enables proactive disruption anticipation and agile response strategies, significantly improving your supply chain's resilience. When you have visibility across these data sources, you can employ business rules to promptly identify discrepancies and challenges within the order and shipment lifecycle. Additionally, this allows for the detection of disparities between planned and actual performance.

The extension also offers the ability to upgrade to extra application modules, unlocking powerful features such as product provenance traceability, product carbon footprint reporting and management of suppliers' emissions.
Benefits IBM Sterling Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency provides tools to enhance the resilience of your order management operations. Aging inventory optimization

Detect aging inventory early and take corrective action to course-correct and optimize merchandising imbalances for seasonal and time-sensitive inventory, avoiding excessive markdowns or end-of-season waste.

 Streamlined order orchestration

Automate order orchestration activities to achieve a high "no-touch" order fill rate, including the automated detection and resolution of stuck customer orders. This contributes to a faster order-to-cash financial benefit, resilient operations and increased customer satisfaction.
Store performance dashboard

Manage omnichannel fulfillment operations by using intuitive store performance dashboards. These dashboards offer insights into sell-through, markdown and store operations patterns, helping regional store managers in making corrective decisions that use store inventory to improve top-line revenue.
Features View: End-to-end supply chain coverage
  • Visibility across siloed data
  • External data to track and trace
 Detect: Work queues of prioritized issues
  • Key performance indicators based on business rules and alerts
  • Analytics and machine learning
 Act: Efficient problem resolution
  • Automation to back-end systems
  • Intelligent workflows with guidance

Guide: Determination of the best approach
  • Defined best practice guidelines
  • Context and recommendations
Use cases
               Early detection of aging inventory Maximize revenue and minimize holding costs. By promoting products early and strategically relocating stock, businesses can streamline operations across all nodes.
Manage node performance with pattern detection Identify outbound fulfillment patterns and their root cause to quickly implement and increase on-time in-full programs.​ Manage node performance such as fulfillment SLAs and capacity with dashboards, to quickly address customer satisfaction and process improvements.
Manage B2B Orders and Shipments Identify and track outbound orders and shipment patterns, along with any changes and substitutions, to quickly mitigate any impact on planned manufacturing and contract commitments. 
Resources Smarter control towers enhance supply chains

Explore how the use of smarter control towers address the vulnerabilities and fragility of end-to-end supply chains.

The IBM supply chain journey

Read how IBM used artificial intelligence in its global supply chain to extend and connect existing inventory solutions and enterprise resource planning systems.

 The Order Management Market IHL Study

Explore the key trends and drivers that make IBM Sterling OMS a leader in the market.
Related products

Customize your order management system with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management or extend its capabilities through additional add-ons.

 IBM Sterling® Store Engagement

Build better experiences with the right store engagement solution.

 IBM Sterling® Call Center

Fulfill complex order modification tasks with our comprehensive web-based order management application.

 IBM® Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite

Apply the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.
Take the next step

Book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Sterling Order Management or deploy with help from IBM Business Partners.

 Explore the IBM Business Partner showcase