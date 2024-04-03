IBM Sterling® Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency delivers comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility by seamlessly integrating data from disparate sources. This enhanced visibility enables proactive disruption anticipation and agile response strategies, significantly improving your supply chain's resilience. When you have visibility across these data sources, you can employ business rules to promptly identify discrepancies and challenges within the order and shipment lifecycle. Additionally, this allows for the detection of disparities between planned and actual performance.
The extension also offers the ability to upgrade to extra application modules, unlocking powerful features such as product provenance traceability, product carbon footprint reporting and management of suppliers' emissions.
Detect aging inventory early and take corrective action to course-correct and optimize merchandising imbalances for seasonal and time-sensitive inventory, avoiding excessive markdowns or end-of-season waste.
Automate order orchestration activities to achieve a high "no-touch" order fill rate, including the automated detection and resolution of stuck customer orders. This contributes to a faster order-to-cash financial benefit, resilient operations and increased customer satisfaction.
Manage omnichannel fulfillment operations by using intuitive store performance dashboards. These dashboards offer insights into sell-through, markdown and store operations patterns, helping regional store managers in making corrective decisions that use store inventory to improve top-line revenue.
