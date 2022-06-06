Home Supply Chain Supply chain solutions
Act with speed and confidence to mitigate disruptions and build resilient, sustainable supply chain initiatives
Supply chain sustainability (SCS)

With solutions ranging from supply chain partner data exchange, procurement and inventory management, end-to-end supply chain visibility, transparency and orchestration to intelligent omnichannel order fulfillment optimization, IBM® offers a complete portfolio of next-generation products and services to solve your supply chain management needs, improve your bottom line and help give a greater competitive advantage. Make your supply chain smarter, resilient and more sustainable with our state-of-the-art solutions.

Build a more sustainable, resilient supply chain

The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI for Supply chain
Benefits Exceed customer expectations, achieve greater cost savings and differentiate your brand

Get your customers what they need—when and where they need it—while preserving business continuity by reducing supply chain disruptions.

 Improve forecasting by enabling intelligent, end-to-end global supply chain visibility and transparency

Get real-time intelligence and actionable recommendations to reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours.

 Sense and respond to changes on demand—as they occur

Evolve supply chain planning and processes to reduce operational silos, respond to market disruptions, mitigate risk and maintain business continuity.
Supply chain products IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Intelligence Suite

Apply the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.

 IBM Sterling® Order and Fulfillment Suite

Your complete order management platform for smart, scalable and seamless commerce.
Latest product demos IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Intelligence Suite demo

See firsthand how IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite can be used to accelerate problem resolution and improve staff productivity by identifying, prioritizing, assigning and addressing one of your most critical operational tasks: reducing inventory loss through optimal shelf-life management.

 IBM Food Trust demo

Explore the benefits and features of the various Food Trust modules available today.

 IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Control Tower demo

See how IBM Supply Chain Control Tower provides actionable visibility to orchestrate your end-to-end supply chain network, identify and understand the impact of external events to predict disruptions, and take actions based on recommendations to mitigate the upstream and downstream effects.

IBM Sterling Order Management demo

See a real-time view of your fulfillment network to meet customer promises profitably.

 IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising demo

See how IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising can transform the shopping buying journey from discover to delivery.

Case studies

JOANN Stores See how IBM helped JOANN Stores’ supply chain avoid shortages while quickly responding to COVID-19. Watch the JOANN Stores story (2:19)
Farmer Connect Farmer Connect uses IBM Food Trust™ to transparently connect coffee growers to the consumers they serve. Watch the Farmer Connect story (3:09)
Pandora Learn how the jewelry retailer accelerated the rollout of new e-commerce fulfillment and real-time inventory management capabilities. Read the case study
Hudson Bay Company IBM and HBC’s Ope Bakare talk about the pandemic, customer engagement and the effect of IT investment on profitability. Read the case study
Sally Beauty Learn how the company implemented ship-from-store capabilities in just 3 weeks in response to warehousing issues and DIY demand. Read the case study
Supply chain services

IBM experts can help you build an adaptable and resilient supply chain with improved visibility throughout using intelligent workflows.

 Explore supply chain services
Resources The 2023 IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program Research Study

In this IHL Executive Advisory Program Research Study, learn about key trends and drivers in the order management software market.

 True cost of out-of-stocks and overstocks

Can retailers handle the truth when it comes to the status of their inventory position?

 IDC technology spotlight

IDC explores the value added to B2B sellers’ resiliency and service when they focus on continuous improvement of tech and a digital first mentality.

 Supply chain blogs

Gain insights on building an intelligent, self-correcting supply chain.
