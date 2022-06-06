With solutions ranging from supply chain partner data exchange, procurement and inventory management, end-to-end supply chain visibility, transparency and orchestration to intelligent omnichannel order fulfillment optimization, IBM® offers a complete portfolio of next-generation products and services to solve your supply chain management needs, improve your bottom line and help give a greater competitive advantage. Make your supply chain smarter, resilient and more sustainable with our state-of-the-art solutions.
Build a more sustainable, resilient supply chain
The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI for Supply chain
Get your customers what they need—when and where they need it—while preserving business continuity by reducing supply chain disruptions.
Get real-time intelligence and actionable recommendations to reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours.
Evolve supply chain planning and processes to reduce operational silos, respond to market disruptions, mitigate risk and maintain business continuity.
Apply the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.
Your complete order management platform for smart, scalable and seamless commerce.
See firsthand how IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite can be used to accelerate problem resolution and improve staff productivity by identifying, prioritizing, assigning and addressing one of your most critical operational tasks: reducing inventory loss through optimal shelf-life management.
Explore the benefits and features of the various Food Trust modules available today.
See how IBM Supply Chain Control Tower provides actionable visibility to orchestrate your end-to-end supply chain network, identify and understand the impact of external events to predict disruptions, and take actions based on recommendations to mitigate the upstream and downstream effects.
See a real-time view of your fulfillment network to meet customer promises profitably.
See how IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising can transform the shopping buying journey from discover to delivery.
IBM experts can help you build an adaptable and resilient supply chain with improved visibility throughout using intelligent workflows.
In this IHL Executive Advisory Program Research Study, learn about key trends and drivers in the order management software market.
Can retailers handle the truth when it comes to the status of their inventory position?
IDC explores the value added to B2B sellers’ resiliency and service when they focus on continuous improvement of tech and a digital first mentality.
Gain insights on building an intelligent, self-correcting supply chain.