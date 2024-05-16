Fulfillment Optimizer, a part of IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising, is a cognitive analytic engine which enhances existing order management systems. It provides a “big data brain” to order management and inventory visibility systems that are already in place with retailers who have e-commerce fulfillment capability.
With Fulfillment Optimizer, retailers are better able to understand and act on changes in the market as they occur to perfectly balance protecting margins, using store capacity and meeting delivery expectations. These sourcing decisions can dramatically increase profits, especially during peak periods.
Learn how IBM helps you balance sustainability considerations with profitability.
Easily execute optimized omnichannel fulfillment and promising plans at the lowest cost-to-serve.
Know the impact of omnichannel decisions across e-commerce, merchandising, logistics, store operations and supply chain.
Intelligently balance omnichannel fulfillment and promising costs against service to protect margins, use store capacity and meet customer delivery expectations.
Make better use of “at risk” and returned inventory.
Expand your ability to meet order fulfillment demands for how, when and where customers receive orders during peak periods. Scale existing fulfillment capacity to accommodate more customer demand.
Validate fulfillment scenarios before implementation.