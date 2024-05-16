Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Intelligent Promising Fulfillment Optimizer Fulfillment Optimizer
Cognitive intelligence that helps retailers achieve the lowest fulfillment cost in both pre- and post- purchase scenarios within a more complex fulfillment environment
Start the free 30-day trial Read the solution brief
Dashboard with charts, graphs and maps
Minimize total cost-to-serve by using cognitive intelligence

Fulfillment Optimizer, a part of IBM Sterling®  Intelligent Promising, is a cognitive analytic engine which enhances existing order management systems. It provides a “big data brain” to order management and inventory visibility systems that are already in place with retailers who have e-commerce fulfillment capability. 

With Fulfillment Optimizer, retailers are better able to understand and act on changes in the market as they occur to perfectly balance protecting margins, using store capacity and meeting delivery expectations. These sourcing decisions can dramatically increase profits, especially during peak periods.
SIP Carbon & priorities balancing

Learn how IBM helps you balance sustainability considerations with profitability.

What you get

Increased profitability

Easily execute optimized omnichannel fulfillment and promising plans at the lowest cost-to-serve.

 Comprehensive insight

Know the impact of omnichannel decisions across e-commerce, merchandising, logistics, store operations and supply chain.

 Solution to cost-to-serve challenges

Intelligently balance omnichannel fulfillment and promising costs against service to protect margins, use store capacity and meet customer delivery expectations.

 Real-time sourcing flexibility

Make better use of “at risk” and returned inventory.

 Applied stores to maximize capacity

Expand your ability to meet order fulfillment demands for how, when and where customers receive orders during peak periods. Scale existing fulfillment capacity to accommodate more customer demand.

 Improved performance

Validate fulfillment scenarios before implementation.
Feature details
Enhance your current order management system Fulfillment Optimizer is designed to integrate with your order management system, simplifying the application of advanced analytics and live optimization to your existing capabilities. It is a proven order management platform that provides intelligent fulfillment capabilities – along with real-time order promising and inventory visibility. It easily uses multiple data points to execute optimized fulfillment and promising plans at the lowest cost to serve.
Gain greater clarity on business results Fulfillment Optimizer helps you understand and evaluate factors impacting fulfillment performance down to the individual stock keeping unit and node level. It can identify and continuously monitor patterns and trends across both normal and peak business periods. It gives you the ability to use inventory at its most profitable price point, prioritizing slow-moving point or obsolete store inventory to support e-commerce demand while improving inventory sell-through.
Use current order sourcing and optimization With Fulfillment Optimizer, you can execute new sourcing decisions in real time to minimize shipping costs. You can also balance across different business priorities based on time of year (peak, non-peak) while reducing cost-to-serve. You’re able to use cognitive capabilities to continuously learn and improve outcomes for omnichannel fulfillment.
Take advantage of multi-objective optimization With Fulfillment Optimizer, you can optimize transportation costs and service level agreements when selecting the sourcing node. It also provides intelligent weight allocation and intelligent upgrade and downgrade to optimize customer satisfaction and lower costs. Other features include automatic order splitting to reduce costs, the ability to optimize delivery dates and order processing labor rates as part of the calculation to present a full cost picture.
Related features Promising

A seamless, efficient omnichannel experience that improves retail conversion rates, reduces shopping cart abandonment and drives sales.

 Inventory Visibility

Inventory visibility that delivers on business goals and customer expectations.
Take the next step

Book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising or deploy with help from IBM Business Partners.

 Explore the IBM Partner showcase