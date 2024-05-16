Fulfillment Optimizer, a part of IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising, is a cognitive analytic engine which enhances existing order management systems. It provides a “big data brain” to order management and inventory visibility systems that are already in place with retailers who have e-commerce fulfillment capability.



With Fulfillment Optimizer, retailers are better able to understand and act on changes in the market as they occur to perfectly balance protecting margins, using store capacity and meeting delivery expectations. These sourcing decisions can dramatically increase profits, especially during peak periods.