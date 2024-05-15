The IBM Sterling® Order and Fulfillment Suite is a leading order management system (OMS) that uses generative AI and machine learning to help ensure order accuracy and boost profitability. Recognized as the industry leader in OMS by IDC and IHL analysts, it supports B2B and B2C models, serves businesses of any size and industry and integrates with various cloud providers and deployment options.
The suite features ready-to-use tools and customizable components that enhance purchasing experiences, simplify buying processes, improve supply chain resilience, and equip front-line staff with superior inventory and order management tools. Select products individually or combine them according to your business needs.
Manage your omnichannel order fulfillment from a single point, track inventory in real time and provide diverse, customer-centric delivery options.
Build customer trust and satisfaction by gaining instant visibility into inventory levels and providing clear, flexible purchasing options across different channels.
Streamline the buying process for complex products with an intuitive platform that enables accurate pricing and configurations across all your sales channels.
Achieve faster outcomes for innovation with composable integrations with best-in-class applications across the enterprise.
Create a new digital and physical experience for your customers with a business services architecture and an ever-expanding library of pre-built and partner-led services.
Maximize business growth and reduce costs by deploying our industry-leading software anywhere, regardless of cloud-provider or licensing model, which helps to ensure unparalleled performance, scalability and security.
Enhance inclusivity and streamline workflows with the suite’s low code or no code UI, which empowers users of all abilities to customize their experience with minimal IT dependency.
Build trust with transparent AI that learns and adapts through bidirectional feedback, providing clear insights into underlying logic and decisions.
Promote sustainable supply chain operations by optimizing environmental impact and empowering consumers to make greener choices and achieve ESG goals.
This interactive experience explores the supply chain sustainability challenges that leaders face so they can make more informed decisions when infusing sustainability into their supply chain.
Try this 30-day free trial to see how IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising empowers retailers with improved digital conversions, real-time global inventory visibility, increased in-store sales and omnichannel profitability.
Explore the new standard in omnichannel fulfillment to get at the heart of extraordinary customer experiences in this self-paced demo.