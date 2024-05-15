The IBM Sterling® Order and Fulfillment Suite is a leading order management system (OMS) that uses generative AI and machine learning to help ensure order accuracy and boost profitability. Recognized as the industry leader in OMS by IDC and IHL analysts, it supports B2B and B2C models, serves businesses of any size and industry and integrates with various cloud providers and deployment options.

The suite features ready-to-use tools and customizable components that enhance purchasing experiences, simplify buying processes, improve supply chain resilience, and equip front-line staff with superior inventory and order management tools. Select products individually or combine them according to your business needs.