For organizations pursuing a sustainability agenda, the supply chain has to be a key area of focus. Why? Because up to 85% of environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related impacts occur in the supply chain—including over 90% of the emissions associated with providing an enterprise’s products and services.¹ Without supply chain transformation, there can be no sustainability transformation.
The good news is that organizations recognize this challenge and are taking action. In fact, 49% of companies say they’ve established supply chain sustainability goals,² and 70% say they’re planning to invest in circular economies that reduce waste through reuse and recycling.³
One definition of a sustainable supply chain, as defined by the World Economic Forum, is one where ESG considerations are embedded from raw material production to the delivery of the product to the end customer.
A growing number of organizations are taking this definition further to encompass post-purchase processes like product returns and disposal. The notion of a circular economy—where products and materials are reused and recycled rather than thrown away—is key to supply chain sustainability.
More sustainable supply chains are contemplated to help:
Doing the right things to achieve your goals is tough. Only 40% of companies have identified the initiatives needed to solve their sustainability gaps, and only one-third have integrated sustainability objectives and metrics into business processes.⁴ And because much of the supply chain is outside the organization’s direct control, it can be one of the hardest places to start making improvements.
So how can companies overcome the barriers to sustainability? The answer lies with intelligent supply chain solutions that maximizes visibility, traceability and control.
Achieving sustainability throughout the supply chain is easier said than done. Organizations often encounter barriers, including:
From intelligent workflows to extracting more value from data, see how 1,500 supply chain leaders are preparing for a more sustainable future today.
Companies that aren't already implementing sustainability practices in their supply chain may damage their long-term profitability because stakeholders of all kinds increasingly want to see organizations take meaningful action on sustainability.
As if all these reasons weren't enough, a sustainable supply chain can benefit business. Accenture found that average operating margins for companies with high ESG performance ratings are 3.7 times higher than those of lower ESG performers, while shareholders receive 2.6 times higher total annual returns.⁶
By working with IBM, you can build a new kind of supply chain: aiming to be transparent, auditable and more sustainable, resilient to market shocks and volatility.
IBM® Supply Chain Intelligence Suite is an AI-based optimization and automation solution that helps improve supply chain resiliency, increase agility and accelerate time to value by providing actionable insights, smarter workflows and intelligent automation.
IBM Sterling® Order Management Software is a smart order fulfilment solution that accelerates supply chain transformation by simplifying technology and implementation complexity to deliver omnichannel, real-time inventory management; and curbside pickup, buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) and ship from store (SFS) services.
o use inventory effectively and avoid waste and aging, you need true end-to-end visibility and accurate materials planning. Removing data silos is critical and requires a solution that provides real-time visibility across your global supply chain.
Many supply chain teams try to plan using manual tools, with limited insight into the wider supply chain. But with volatility on the rise, this approach is no longer viable.
Leaders need real-time access to supply chain data to optimize efficiency and sustainability. That’s where IBM solutions can help.
As consumers and regulators demand evidence of responsible and ethical sourcing, assuring provenance has never been more important. Yet it can be difficult to exercise vigilance across a supply chain that involves many intermediaries.
Intelligent Supply Chain’s Transparent Supply enables you to build a viable and sustainable ecosystem of partners, designing business and governance models that reflect the following shared values:
The IBM Intelligent Supply Chains Trust Your Supplier helps you manage supplier risk more effectively by continuously monitoring suppliers to help ensure they comply with your ESG and responsible sourcing policies. You can request certifications, create records of supplier practices and performance, and enable auditors to verify the accuracy and authenticity of documents you submit for review.
For organizations in the food industry, IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite: Food Trust is a collaborative network you can join that's built on IBM Blockchain® and based on transparent supply. It encompasses growers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, retailers and others, enhancing visibility and accountability across the food supply chain.
As consumers become more willing to choose low-carbon, low-waste options for shipping and packaging, meeting expectations is no longer just about speed of delivery. Enabling consumers to make choices in line with their values can help your organization reduce emissions and waste too.
IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite: IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply, part of the IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, allows you to receive, upload and exchange product carbon footprint (PCF) data in a standardized format, so you can more accurately track and disclose product-based carbon emissions across your supply chain. This blockchain-based technology helps you track and verify the accuracy of your Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and estimate the cradle-to-gate emissions of your products to substantiate your ESG claims.
Optimize order fulfillment and consolidate shipments into fewer packages with more environmentally preferable shipping methods using IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising.
Savings in product waste, reduced shipping packages, and smart order routing and orchestration can help reduce your carbon footprint. Integration with carbon accounting engines avoidance in CO2 emissions can be shown to online shoppers when asking them to make their shipping choices. The solution also provides a CO2 emissions dashboard to visualize emissions avoidance resulting from optimization.
Consumers increasingly want to buy from companies that take actions to reduce waste and environmental impact. A survey of 5,000 European consumers shows the weight of their sentiment:
Process returns using an order management system (OMS) and uncover the status of stock for reselling, refurbishment or recycling using IBM Sterling Order Management Software. Enhance your recommerce sustainability value and present it to customers along with visibility into CO2 emissions avoidance. You can also pair the solution with IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply for goods that benefit from proof of provenance.
Make progress toward your sustainability goals with the help of IBM Sustainability Consulting services and IBM supply chain software.
