For organizations pursuing a sustainability agenda, the supply chain has to be a key area of focus. Why? Because up to 85% of environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related impacts occur in the supply chain—including over 90% of the emissions associated with providing an enterprise’s products and services.¹ Without supply chain transformation, there can be no sustainability transformation.

The good news is that organizations recognize this challenge and are taking action. In fact, 49% of companies say they’ve established supply chain sustainability goals,² and 70% say they’re planning to invest in circular economies that reduce waste through reuse and recycling.³