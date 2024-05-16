Enable seamless product traceability, sustainability and regulatory compliance with a blockchain-based solution for better supply chain management
Today’s supply chains are increasingly complex and fragile, and are subject to unforeseen disruptions, growing costs and regulatory compliance demands. Businesses seek a unified view across their supplier network to easily track product provenance, inventory, shipments, supplier and product sustainability, and sourcing information.
With the IBM Sterling® Transparent Supply solution and management system, you can build immutability with a distributed and shared ledger to transact with your supply chain partners in a more trusted and efficient way. In a world where speed, accuracy and connectivity define optimal supply chains, IBM Sterling Transparent Supply enables product-specific traceability, transparency, insights and permissioned data access at the enterprise level.
Certify raw materials and product origins to validate their provenance, demonstrate quality control and brand differentiators to consumers.
Improve product traceability throughout the supply chain in near real time. Optimize inventory control with automatic replenishment.
Accelerate time-to-value with multi-party collaboration around product visibility. Enable trusted and verifiable product tracing, distribution and recalls.
Improve industry standards with the use of blockchain to reduce the costs of dispute resolutions, product recalls, compliance and documentation sharing.
Shorten the timeframe to achieve automation through embedded intelligence and smart workflows.
Securely trace the location and status of products—upstream and downstream—across the supply chain.
Upload, manage, edit and share any type of document reliably to optimize information management, certify provenance and help ensure authenticity.
Empower end users with product journeys, traceability and ingredient information to influence decisions about what to buy, where to shop and which brands to choose.
By using IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, Pietro Coricelli optimizes food quality, sustainable sourcing and supply chain transparency.
This blockchain project connects farmers and consumers to build shared value and transform the food industry through traceability.
With this blockchain-based platform, Sonoco can safeguard product quality and efficacy of lifesaving medications.
Take on the challenges of complex manufacturing processes and global supply chains with blockchain traceability.
Streamline data capture to better meet demands for speed, convenience, accountability and more.
Fight counterfeiting, adhere to changing regulation and more with a robust traceability and provenance system.
Satisfy modern consumers with software solutions for an improved carbon footprint.
Learn what blockchain technology is, how it works and how it can be used to increase trust and transparency through supply chain traceability for all stakeholders.
Resolve issues faster and build validation and trust by strengthening your supply chain with a blockchain solution.
Improve transaction visibility with software and solutions that provide real-time intelligence.
