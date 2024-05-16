Today’s supply chains are increasingly complex and fragile, and are subject to unforeseen disruptions, growing costs and regulatory compliance demands. Businesses seek a unified view across their supplier network to easily track product provenance, inventory, shipments, supplier and product sustainability, and sourcing information.

With the IBM Sterling® Transparent Supply solution and management system, you can build immutability with a distributed and shared ledger to transact with your supply chain partners in a more trusted and efficient way. In a world where speed, accuracy and connectivity define optimal supply chains, IBM Sterling Transparent Supply enables product-specific traceability, transparency, insights and permissioned data access at the enterprise level.